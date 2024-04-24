Reprepsentative Thomas Massie spoke with Charlie Kirk about Speaker Mike Johnson’s power-sharing move with Democrats in order to be able to even bring the Ukrainian funding bill forward. Massie also spoke about Johnson’s claims that if you had been in the intel briefing closed session “you would have passed” the FISA authorization bill saying he was in that same briefing and “it was a joke.”

Massie says there was NOT ONE EXAMPLE where spying on Americans without a warrant was able to prevent terrorism.

Link to Massie’s comments below.