Rep. Massie On Speaker Johnson's "Power Sharing" With Democrats
On passing the Ukrainian funding bill that the majority of Republicans voted against.
Reprepsentative Thomas Massie spoke with Charlie Kirk about Speaker Mike Johnson’s power-sharing move with Democrats in order to be able to even bring the Ukrainian funding bill forward. Massie also spoke about Johnson’s claims that if you had been in the intel briefing closed session “you would have passed” the FISA authorization bill saying he was in that same briefing and “it was a joke.”
Massie says there was NOT ONE EXAMPLE where spying on Americans without a warrant was able to prevent terrorism.
Link to Massie’s comments below.
Baffled (and engaged) by Johnson's (and others') use of some PR persons shtick to wrap themselves in an aura of Churchillian steadfastness as they funnel billions more to the money-laundering operation known as Ukraine.
For example, Churchill's evacuation from Dunkirk was to repatriate British troops so that they could defend their homeland from the Wehrmacht.
Johnson et als. are instead conducting the equivalent of transporting masses of Nazi operatives from Dunkirk into Great Britain.
It would be more accurate if Johnson et als. described themselves as channeling Benedict Arnold.
Charlie's interview with Rep Massie spells it out clearly for me. This takes me down a familiar road that Johnson and so many other Republicans have led me to believe and always leaving me with the same question; how have they become compromised? You seemingly now decide to knowingly ignore your constituents and risk your political future? For what rewards or fear have you been persuaded with to react like this?