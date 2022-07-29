Retired U.S. Navy officer Tony Bobulinski appeared for a press conference just before the debate between President Trump and former VP Biden.

According to reporting, “Bobulinski was named on emails first published by the New York Post and later obtained by Fox News. The emails were taken from a laptop that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden.”

Fox News reported the following on the content of one of those emails.

The email, dated May 13, 2017, included a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with the now-bankrupt Chinese firm CEFC China Energy Co. The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” FOX NEWS

Bobulinski confirmed that he was the individual named in the emails and that the emails were genuine. Bobulinski has offered three of his phones, with their emails and texts to the FBI.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

Sara Carter reported this afternoon that the FBI requested an interview with Bobulinski which would delay his Senate appearance.

This article was originally published on 23 October 2020 at ANDmagazine.com.

