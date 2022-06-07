Rasmussen: After Inflation, A Majority Of Americans Are Worried About Election Integrity
Rasmussen Reports published a “top midterm issues” survey which revealed that after inflation, the vast majority of Americans (83%) are concerned about election integrity. 61% of Americans are “very concerned” about election integrity.
Their recent article is titled “Election Integrity: Most Voters Still Suspect Cheating.”
ICYMI - Issue #2: 82% of voters believe election integrity will be an important issue in this year’s congressional elections, including 61% who say it will be Very Important. Only 13% don’t think election integrity will be an important issue in November.
rasmussenreports.comElection Integrity: Most Voters Still Suspect CheatingProtecting the integrity of elections remains a high priority for American voters, most of whom still suspect there was cheating in the 2020 presidential election.