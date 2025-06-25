“They backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a program to develop nuclear weapons. In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly-enriched uranium for nine atom bombs – nine.”

“In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium, and if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be in a year, it could be within a few months – it could be less than a year.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in a video address on June 12, 2025.

Following on the lengthy video address from which the quotes above were taken, other information linked to Israeli sources, including Mossad, surfaced. According to the New York Times, Mossad said Iran could have a nuclear weapon within 15 days and was actively working on building such a weapon.

Another Israeli military source said Israel had decided to attack because intelligence indicated that the Islamic Republic was closing in on a bomb. “Nuclear scientists and senior officials in Iran have been working to secretly develop all components needed for developing a nuclear weapon – explosive materials, the core - enriched uranium- and neutron source”.

“In accordance with this decision, the regime has enough fission material for 15 nuclear bombs within days.”

If this is true, I have some questions.

Why the obsession with Fordow? It’s an enrichment facility. If the Iranians were really a couple of weeks from having a full arsenal of deliverable nuclear weapons, then the enrichment activity at Fordow would be irrelevant to the immediate threat. Knocking it out would stop the Iranians from making more HEU, assuming they did not have other places to do that, but it would not change the fact that they were now about to field operational nuclear weapons.

There is a lot of work to do in building a nuclear weapon after you acquire the necessary fissile material. You need to produce uranium metal and machine it into a sphere. You need to put it into a device, which itself requires all sorts of engineering and specialized components. Then you need to get that whole thing into the nosecone of a missile and sort out how it will be fused, in other words, when it will explode.

That takes some time, so if the Iranians were really on the cusp of having a deliverable nuclear device, then taking out Fordow would not stop them. They would not be completing the device at the same well-known location where the HEU had been created. They would be doing that work somewhere else, ideally in an unknown location without any apparent connection to their nuclear program.

So, why the pressure to get the United States to bomb Fordow? Was that to stop a threat, or was that to force Washington to enter the war on Israel’s side?

Here’s another question. Why did Israel allow the Iranians to move material away from Fordow in the days preceding the American attack? As the whole world was placing bets on whether or not Trump would order an attack on Fordow, the Iranians pulled up a convoy of trucks, loaded up material taken out of the site, and then drove away.

This happened even though the whole world knew Iran had roughly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium at Fordow. The move was watched by commercial satellites, and imagery of the activity can be viewed online.

The Israelis have admitted they knew this was happening. Why didn’t they stop it? They had complete control over Iranian airspace. They could have done so with impunity.

Next, if the Iranians were really on the cusp of having operational nuclear weapons, then, as noted above, they must have been assembling the devices somewhere. Where was this? Was that site hit? What was the result of any strike on this location? Did signatures, like radiation testing afterward, confirm that there was nuclear material at this location?

If the site where the devices were being assembled was not hit, why? Does this mean that there may still be partially completed nuclear weapons somewhere in Iran? Why doesn’t there seem to be more concern about this possibility?

The Israeli government now seems satisfied that the immediate nuclear threat has been removed. Why? Multiple sources have discussed for some time that the Iranians have already built another underground nuclear facility at a place near Natanz at Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La or 'Pickaxe Mountain'. This facility, which is rarely talked about, is even more heavily fortified than Fordow. Isn’t it possible that whatever it was that was moved out of Fordow before the strike is now underground at this new location?

Like I said. I have questions. It would be nice to get some answers.