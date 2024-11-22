Following the recent missile attacks on Ukraine by Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address from the Kremlin on Thursday evening. Putin confirmed that the Russians had used a new weapon in the attacks and went on to make crystal clear that the world is perilously close to a much broader, much more destructive conflict.

Putin’s address came against the backdrop of earlier comments by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova who threatened an attack on an American base in Poland.

In short, the Russians are doing everything they can to signal to us that they are deadly serious about escalating the conflict in Ukraine and making crystal clear that as far as they are concerned the United States is already in the war and therefore is a legitimate target for future Russian attacks. There has been no response of any kind from the White House or from senior administration officials. Speaking yesterday, a mid-level Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, regurgitated the standard talking points and seemed completely unconcerned about the fact that Joe and Kamala have brought the nation and the world to the brink of Armageddon.

All that translates into a clear statement that the Biden-Harris administration intends to completely ignore Putin’s threat and the recent Russian missile launches. When pressed hard by a reporter on the danger to the entire world and the possibility of a true world war, Singh didn’t back down an inch.

‘We don’t seek a world war. We don’t want one. Yet, we have no intention whatsoever of considering any change to our current policy or modifying our actions.’ Our policy of pushing NATO relentlessly eastward to the border of Russia, positioning our forces within striking distance of Moscow, and pouring weapons and cash into Ukraine has brought us to the verge of nuclear annihilation. We should be pushing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table in order to bring this war to an end.

We are not. We are holding the course. We are doubling down on our failed policies and ignoring the consequences. Putin has warned us. Putin has fired what amount to warning shots. He has explicitly referenced the possibility of this becoming a true global conflict.

We have ignored him and brought us all a step closer to the unthinkable.