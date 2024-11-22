Following the recent missile attacks on Ukraine by Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address from the Kremlin on Thursday evening. Putin confirmed that the Russians had used a new weapon in the attacks and went on to make crystal clear that the world is perilously close to a much broader, much more destructive conflict.
“In response to the deployment of American and British long-range weapons, on November 21, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike on a facility within Ukraine’s defense industrial complex. In field conditions, we also carried out tests of one of Russia’s latest medium-range missile systems – in this case, carrying a non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile that our engineers named Oreshnik. The tests were successful, achieving the intended objective of the launch. In the city of Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, one of the largest and most famous industrial complexes from the Soviet Union era, which continues to produce missiles and other armaments, was hit.”
“We will determine the targets during further tests of our advanced missile systems based on the threats to the security of the Russian Federation. We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities, and in case of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond decisively and in mirror-like manner. I recommend that the ruling elites of the countries that are hatching plans to use their military contingents against Russia seriously consider this.”
“I would like to emphasize once again that it was not Russia, but the United States that destroyed the international security system and, by continuing to fight, cling to its hegemony, they are pushing the whole world into a global conflict.”
Putin’s address came against the backdrop of earlier comments by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova who threatened an attack on an American base in Poland.
"Given the level of threats posed by such Western military facilities, the missile defense base in Poland has long been included among the priority targets for potential neutralization. If necessary, this can be achieved using a wide range of advanced weaponry," Zakharova said. She described the construction of the American base as a deliberately provocative move calling it part of "a series of deeply destabilizing actions by the Americans and their North Atlantic allies in the strategic sphere."
"This move aligns with the longstanding and destructive practice of advancing NATO's military infrastructure closer to Russia's borders," the spokeswoman continued. "Such actions undermine strategic stability. Coupled with other harmful military-political and military-technical measures aimed at projecting US power thousands of kilometers from its own territory to exert pressure on Russia and other nuclear powers, this inevitably heightens strategic risks and, consequently, raises the overall level of nuclear danger," Zakharova added.
In short, the Russians are doing everything they can to signal to us that they are deadly serious about escalating the conflict in Ukraine and making crystal clear that as far as they are concerned the United States is already in the war and therefore is a legitimate target for future Russian attacks. There has been no response of any kind from the White House or from senior administration officials. Speaking yesterday, a mid-level Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, regurgitated the standard talking points and seemed completely unconcerned about the fact that Joe and Kamala have brought the nation and the world to the brink of Armageddon.
“I mean, you know, we've seen this type of, you know, dangerous, reckless rhetoric before from President Putin. What we're focused on is continuing to support Ukraine with what it needs.”
“Ukraine, as you know, has been successful in continuing to push back against Russian aggression. We just rolled out another $275 million package yesterday. You're going to see more packages continue in the — in the weeks and months ahead left of this administration. So, that's what we're really focused on.”
All that translates into a clear statement that the Biden-Harris administration intends to completely ignore Putin’s threat and the recent Russian missile launches. When pressed hard by a reporter on the danger to the entire world and the possibility of a true world war, Singh didn’t back down an inch.
Q: “Thank you very much, Sabrina. The Russian President suggests that this regional conflict now has global elements, and the British are talking about fighting the Russians tonight, if needed. IBRMs are being fired into Ukraine and Ukraine is firing US and British missiles into Russia. So you are accusing Russia of escalating; they are accusing you back of escalating, but one thing is for certain that things are escalating. Where do you think this is headed towards, because many countries are very much concerned that hundreds of millions of people are going to be impacted by what could actually unfold. So like, where do you think this is headed to?”
DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY SINGH: “Well, I'll say something that we've said from the beginning, is that we don't seek a wider regional conflict. We don't seek war with Russia. And I think we've been pretty clear about that from this podium and from this administration. What we are going to do, though, and what we have made clear in public channels and private channels, is that we're not going to stand for another country invading its neighbor and we're going to continue to support Ukraine in its fight.”
‘We don’t seek a world war. We don’t want one. Yet, we have no intention whatsoever of considering any change to our current policy or modifying our actions.’ Our policy of pushing NATO relentlessly eastward to the border of Russia, positioning our forces within striking distance of Moscow, and pouring weapons and cash into Ukraine has brought us to the verge of nuclear annihilation. We should be pushing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table in order to bring this war to an end.
We are not. We are holding the course. We are doubling down on our failed policies and ignoring the consequences. Putin has warned us. Putin has fired what amount to warning shots. He has explicitly referenced the possibility of this becoming a true global conflict.
We have ignored him and brought us all a step closer to the unthinkable.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The next World war will be, as I told Warren Carroll years ago around 2008, before he passed in 2011, it will be US against NK, Iran, Russia, China, Cuba, with a few other of theirs satellite regimes throughout the world, as well as utilizing Cartel, and Narco Terrorists. We will have a few NATO allies with us for a while, until eventually our allies will sit it out, was they are in a place they can't get out of.
Warren Carroll disagreed with me he said China and Russia would not join together, he was an expert in communism, and had worked as an analyst in his early years in McLean.
I told him not only would they join together but Iran Russia China and NK with others would be conducting joint military operations to get ready and eventually we would be in what I called the final war against all.
We agreed to disagree.
Steven Moore co-wrote a great article yesterday via Substack
“NATO expansion did not provoke Putin to invade Ukraine”.
The underpinning of the “NATO expansion” theory is that NATO promised the Soviet Union in 1990 that it would not move “one inch” eastward, implying that all of the countries that joined NATO later broke a promise from the US to Russia.
The problem is that nobody who was involved in the actual negotiations corroborates that claim. Not even then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev….
James Baker, who as George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of State negotiated many agreements ending the Cold War, did indeed say that NATO wouldn’t go “one inch” further East if the Soviet Union agreed to allow Germany to reunite. This wasn’t, however, a discussion about countries joining NATO. It was simply a promise that NATO troops would not move into East Germany. This wasn’t about NATO expansion, it was about the location of NATO forces in a soon-to-be unified Germany.
“Putin has come up with numerous justifications for invading Ukraine.”
Many of those on the political Right seem to be more inclined to be sympathetic to Russian dictator Putin these days than the fact that both he and the other major communist dictator, Xi work together to deceive the West and its “leaders”.
“Countries that had lived under the Soviet boot were quick to want to join NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union. Demand for membership increased in 1994 as the world began to see that Russia had not shed its aggressive nature. “
China Russia = One Clenched Fist. KGB defectors like Golitsyn and Lunev warned us decades ago.