Public School Enrollment Down Nearly 2 Million
Pennsylvania public schools add employees, despite a decline in enrollment of 6.6%
Almost 2 million students stopped attending public schools between 2020 and 2021, enrollment data shows, The Hill reported.
In a recent poll from Education Next, district-operated schools lost 4 percent of their students during those two years, with those children enrolling in other types of schooling.
In the spring of 2020, 81 percent of schoolchildren in the United States were enrolled in district schools, according to parental response to the poll.
Of note, is a recent report from Pennsylvania showing that despite a 6.6% drop in public school enrollment, “public schools there have added 20,000 more employes (8.7% growth), including nearly 40% growth amon administrators.”
“Since 2000, Pennsylvania public school enrollment has dropped 6.6% (120,000 fewer students); but public schools have added 20,000 more employees (8.7% growth), including nearly 40% growth among administrators.”
bit.lyPennsylvania report: Student enrollments down, administrator hires up(The Center Square) — A new report questions the narrative of a “teacher shortage” in Pennsylvania, pointing out significant declines in student enrollments even as public school employment has ris…
Discontent with the state of public education is sparking an enrollment boom in homeschooling groups and private schools, even as falling birth rates drive public school enrollment down.
ow.lyPrivate schools, homeschoolers booming as parents exit public schoolsEleanor Jones started homeschooling her learning-disabled son in the fall of 2020 when Maryland’s public schools were virtual — and she’s had no desire to send him back since they’ve reopened.