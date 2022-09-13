Almost 2 million students stopped attending public schools between 2020 and 2021, enrollment data shows, The Hill reported.

In a recent poll from Education Next, district-operated schools lost 4 percent of their students during those two years, with those children enrolling in other types of schooling.

In the spring of 2020, 81 percent of schoolchildren in the United States were enrolled in district schools, according to parental response to the poll.

educationnext,org