Promises Mean Nothing - Trust Gets You Nowhere In The Middle East
Iran, Fauci and 1500-year-old fights over who should succeed the Prophet Muhammad as leader of the Islamic World
Sam Faddis and Steve Bannon discuss the war with Iran and efforts to end it, why Dr. Fauci should be in jail, and staying out of 1500-year-old fights over who should succeed the Prophet Muhammad as leader of the Islamic World.
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SPOT-ON! ... It certainly is a 'mess' but, dealing with these Barbarians (ie: muzlums) is just that, a mess!
SPOT-ON! ... Without and absent severe / swift consequences applied to Fauci and 'all' of his co-conspirators, we (ie: America - Americans) don't have Law & Order // Accountability // Due Process!
"...staying out of 1500-year-old fights over who should succeed the Prophet Muhammad as leader of the Islamic World."
Amen! None of our business. Before 1948, was the US ever involved in Islamic intra-faith conflicts? Were Muslims our enemies before the UK (with American support and the new UN) settled European refugees on Muslim land?
While we're clearing out of religious conflicts that have nothing to do with American interests, what about the ostensible 3000 year promise of a Greater Israel to the "Chosen Ones"?
Shouldn't we stay out of that, too? Not a single American interest involved there.