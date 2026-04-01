President Trump Acts When The Congress Won't To Restore Faith In Our Elections
“This whole mail-in ballot thing, it gives you a license to steal elections.”
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Thune needs to be labeled correctly when being pointed to: Senator Thune (U-SD). U for uni-party.
💯%. Being critical of my own state, Oregon, the birthplace of all mail in voting, patient 0 I call it, we have voting month. Ballots mailed early, returned before election day, ballots returned after election day, with no post mark and counted days after the Tuesday 8pm deadline. Count until the the desired result is obtained.
Can you imagine filing your tax return on the April 15th deadline, but keeping your 1040 open for a few more weeks while you find more deductions? That is what has been happening in Oregon for 40 years. Governorships, legislature, judiciary and TAXES show the ravages of manipulated voting.