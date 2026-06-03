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Bsmith2987@aol.com's avatar
Bsmith2987@aol.com
4h

Sam,

I agree with you 100%, but it was not only the intelligence agencies, our premier national police agency the FBI was as responsible if not more responsible for 911 terrorist attacks and other catastrophic terror attacks including the 1993 truck bombing explosion under the United States Customs House, 6 World Trade Center underground garage, in the World Trade Center Twin Towers complex.

The response of the United States by

President George W. Busch #43 was talked into creating the largest Cabinet Level agency in the U.S. Government consisting of over 250,000 employees under the new Cabinet Secretary Tom Ridge.

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Patrick L's avatar
Patrick L
8h

Sam, I agree with your assessment and have read your book, "Beyond Repair." Our men and women in the IC truly are the "tip of the spear." The frustration you expressed in your book, as well as in this article is what I fear. The bureaucrats that preside in the "People's Houses," Congress, White House, and the Courts who are suppose to look after our interests no longer. Loyalty and patriotism for God and country only exists in the hearts of those who actually lay their life on the line to protect our freedom and way of life. There will always be patriots who will stand and defend our country. Unfortunately, our highest institution is compromised. Many in our government who legislate, enforce, and preserve our constitution no longer believe in their oath. Our enemies had imbedded themselves in every vital institutions that shape our society. During the cold war, the KGB worked towards the control of our society. Today, our enemies have succeeded in what the Soviets started. From the molding of our children to the most sacred branches of our government, our enemies have gotten a strong foothold. I had a communist professor told me a long time ago, to change society all they have to do is redefine its meaning. This is what our enemies have accomplished through our learning institutions, legislators, executive, judicial branch, and news media. From the Communist Manifesto: "The bourgeoisie cannot exist without constantly revolutionizing the instruments of production, and thereby the relations of production, and with them the whole relations of society." Change the meaning and you control society.

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