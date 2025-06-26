According to press reports, U.S. authorities are arresting Iranians around the country who are here illegally and appear to be potential threats. The focus is on the possibility of Iranian retaliation on U.S. soil for the American bombing of Iran. One of the individuals arrested is an Iranian who previously served as a sniper in the Iranian armed forces.

All of that is a good start, but the guys you really need to be worried about won’t be here in true name, and they won’t be volunteering that they used to serve in the military. They will be here under deep cover, carrying alias documents, and they may well have been here for years already.

Iran has preexisting relationships with Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, all focused on countering American influence and actions. The Latin American countries in question also have relationships with Iranian surrogates like Hezbollah that are spread all through Latin America. This provides Tehran with multiple platforms on our doorstep from which to launch operatives and operations.

Officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite paramilitary force, which is labeled as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Government, have been active for years in Venezuela. In June 2022, a Venezuelan cargo plane was detained in Argentina. On board were at least five Iranians linked to the IRGC’s Quds Force.

Iran builds drones in Venezuela. Iran supplies Venezuela with anti-ship missiles and ships. “Tehran has turned Venezuela into its Latin American weapons depot and arms trafficking hub.”

A case from 2021 provides good insight into the sophistication of the operations we can expect the Iranians to be able to run on our soil. In July of that year, the FBI uncovered efforts by an Iranian intelligence team to kidnap an Iranian dissident named Masih Alinejad. Alinejad was living in Brooklyn, New York, at the time.

The team consisted of four individuals. As part of the operation, one member of the Iranian team conducted internet searches to find out the distance between Alinejad’s home and a waterfront area of Brooklyn. He also researched the possibility of hiring military-style speedboats. Finally, he conducted three telling searches: “New York to Caracas nautical miles”, New York to Caracas by boat”, and “Brooklyn, New York to Caracas by boat”.

The four Iranians in the team were an Iranian intelligence officer and three others who were agents recruited by him. The kidnapping of Alinejad was to be part of a much larger operation involving multiple kidnappings across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The group of Iranian operatives engaged in extensive surveillance of their target. They even hired a New York private investigator to take photos and video footage of Alinejad and her family. They had a camera installed and gained access to a live feed of her Brooklyn home. All of this was paid for with funds moved into the United States from Iran surreptitiously.

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said at the time: “This is not some far-fetched movie plot. We allege a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return her to Iran. Not on our watch.”

Notably, however, the team members were not apprehended. They vanished.

The truth is that the individuals we need to be worried about now will have the benefit of years of experience and training and will know how to operate on foreign soil without attracting attention. Sources speaking to AND Magazine say they have information that dozens of new Iranian operatives are en route to the United States as part of an effort to prepare to retaliate for the bombings in Iran. Presuming that is true, those individuals will join an unknown number of other operatives already in place. Some of them may have been here for years.

The new information coming to AND indicates the individuals being sent now are ethnic Arabs with cover stories and documents showing they have been living in Latin America. This jives with the known pattern of Iranian intelligence and the Quds Force to recruit and train individuals from countries outside Iran.

The challenge of finding and identifying deep-cover Iranian operatives is significant and largely beyond the capabilities of local law enforcement. The individuals in question will have fully backstopped alias documentation and cover stories. That means if you contact the country that issued the passport, like Venezuela, they will confirm it is valid and vouch for the identity of the person in question. That means if you ask the person in question where they used to live and work, they will provide references, and those references will confirm the cover story.

Operatives of this caliber will have been trained extensively in how to detect surveillance. You won’t follow them around with an obvious “tail” and see anything. They will see you before you “get out of bed in the morning”. They won’t try to lose surveillance. They will shut down all operational activity, do nothing but benign personal business, and wait until you give up your coverage out of sheer boredom.

These guys won’t say anything incriminating inside in an area that may be bugged. They won’t talk about operations on the phone. They won’t store incriminating evidence in any location connected to them personally.

The teams Iran will task to retaliate against us will be very, very judicious in making contact with any Iranian entities or individuals who may have already attracted our attention. They will almost certainly steer completely clear of any officially covered Iranian intelligence officers here in any capacity. The same will go for Iranian front organizations associated with political activity or propaganda.

The teams charged with retaliation will stay in the shadows, communicating in compartmented channels and working overtime to remain undetected until they strike.

The Iranians will be very, very careful. They will be very, very patient. To catch them, you are going to need impeccable tradecraft, and it would help a great deal to have somebody inside Iranian intelligence telling you who they are. Let us hope our counterintelligence and intelligence agencies are up to the task ahead of them.