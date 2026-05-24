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America’s New Defenders - A private collective of veteran U.S. intelligence professionals producing high-caliber analytical reports, threat assessments, and strategic papers to strengthen America’s defenses.
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Our paths crossed about 50 ft apart but I had no idea of your status many years ago. Thanks for putting your and your wife's efforts to inform the uneducated public who have no idea of what we are dealing with. I hope it is not too late!!