On academic changes: He announced the end of the traditional long written thesis as the primary capstone, replacing it with AI-assisted (“super intelligence”) wargaming and high-stress decision scenarios, plus expanded classified instruction and “warfighter chair” positions for recent operational commanders.

On resistance at the Naval War College: “Most alarmingly, here at the Naval War College, our review identified a stubborn undercurrent of passive-aggressive institutional resistance… There are those who believe that they can hide behind academic, civilian academic tenure, and regional accreditation mandates to wait out President Trump’s term in office… Hear me clearly. They’re wrong. They’re dead wrong.”

On U.S. military colleges: “The primary task of our senior service colleges like this one cannot be the passive transmission of credentials. It cannot be the curation of an insulated salon for intellectual leisure. It must be teaching victory.”

On the mission: “The fundamental duty of the armed forces of the United States of America is to assure America’s victory in war. Full stop. Victory, our ultimate screening criteria… The only question that matters to the American republic is this: Will it help us achieve victory?”

According to the Daily Signal’s reporting, “War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced 33 new directives Monday to change how war colleges teach America’s future generals to fight wars.”

“For years, our war college mission statements have been choked with gauzy academic platitudes,” Hegseth told nearly 700 students and faculty at the Naval War College. “The word ‘win’ is entirely absent. The word defeat does not appear.” He pointed to the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal as a failure that should be studied.

“How can an institution claim to teach military strategy while refusing to conduct an unsparing autopsy of, for example, the catastrophic withdrawal in Afghanistan?” Hegseth said. “Why did our senior leadership fail to foresee the collapse? Why did our operational plans unravel in days?”

The new directives replace the 80-page written thesis, a centerpiece of a year of war college, with AI-assisted wargaming and oral defense boards to test officers under pressure.

Daily Signal