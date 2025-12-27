AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn OBanion's avatar
Glenn OBanion
2h

The question always come back to the so-called "deep state", and who controls it. This requires something akin to "command and control centers" that run the deep state. Dr. Timothy Shindelar provides the documented evidence of those who are in control of these power centers. The interview linked below needs to be widely disseminated, and given as many platforms humanly possible: Here's why: "If you have ever wondered who the “they” is when people say they did this or they did that, especially when they are talking about treason, sedition, subversion of the President, and going against the will of the American people, who is behind all of this? Dr. Timothy Shindelar, a former United States Marine Corps Colonel, U.S. Army War College graduate, and brave federal whistleblower who has been working on this for nearly a decade, has some of those answers." THE SET-UP: How America’s Domestic Enemies Plan to Get Away with Sedition

https://youtu.be/_2v0M15sAcU?si=NSp0FfOjTgjkQohA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SweetPea128's avatar
SweetPea128
2h

Not only are these deep state actors still in place, Trump has given the big tech scum the green light to build massive data centers which will quadruple the cost of electricity and use massive amounts of water to operate in order to surveil ….. you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture