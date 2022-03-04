AND Magazine’s Senior Editor, Sam Faddis, has been in Hagerstown, Maryland as the People’s Convoy and other convoys merge and meet in Hagerstown.

It looks like all of America is here. I have never seen so many trucks in my life. There are literally tens and tens of thousands of vehicles.

In Hagerstown, some extra police are out, but what they were doing was stopping traffic at intersections and waving the convoy through to keep everything flowing smoothly.

“No sign anywhere of the dreaded domestic violent extremists. Kids playing under the trees. Lots of veterans. People of all ages, shades and persuasions. Sort of looked like America.”