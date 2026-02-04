Minneapolis is increasingly the laboratory that far-left groups are using to push their vision of “revolution”. Using the fight against ICE and deportations, these groups are pushing the envelope, testing just how far they can go. Witness the latest phenomenon to hit the Twin Cities, autonomous checkpoints at which self-appointed guardians of the peace stop motorists and determine who is and who is not allowed to proceed. The goal is, of course, to physically prevent federal law enforcement officers from proceeding into areas leftists have designated as “no-go” zones for ICE and Border Patrol.

As with every other element of the anti-ICE activities in Minneapolis, these checkpoints are being organized and manned via social media apps that connect thousands of people in the area. Different locations are designated each day, and teams are vectored in to man the locations. There appears to be no ongoing law enforcement response to this activity.

Individuals navigating the checkpoints report that the “guards” check their license plates against some sort of database of known federal law enforcement vehicles. At a minimum, that illustrates the level of organization involved and shows that some sort of central information collection system exists. It may also indicate that these “protesters” have access to state and/or federal records.

These checkpoints are just the latest sign of the massive scale of what is happening in Minneapolis. One of the key groups involved, Defend 612, has this to say on that score.

“Over 80,000 of our Minneapolis neighbors are involved in Rapid Response groups and support networks across the entire city.”

The goal of the groups now setting up checkpoints is not simply to create a kinder, gentler world. They are thinking much bigger than that. One of the key organizations on the ground in Minneapolis is called MN ICE Watch. It describes itself as an “autonomous collective” resisting ICE, police, and “all colonial militarized regimes.”

In fact, periodically in recent weeks, entire neighborhoods in Minneapolis have at least briefly declared themselves to be autonomous zones from which all law enforcement is excluded. That includes the local police.

Marxist revolutionaries involved in insurgencies worldwide have long utilized what is known as the “ink spot” methodology. They begin by identifying the most hospitable terrain for their cause and taking over governmental functions in that area. When they have successfully assumed all such functions in any given area, they then slowly spread outward, as ink soaks into a piece of paper. Areas do not “fall” suddenly. They are lost to government control as step-by-step revolutionaries displace legitimate state activities and assume them for themselves.

Groups that can decide who can and cannot enter a particular area and presume to bar law enforcement officers from passing through a checkpoint are a long way down the road to being able to take control of a whole range of other governmental functions. If they can stop ICE agents, they can stop, bar, or presumably detain anyone for any reason. They are well on their way to being able to create true autonomous zones, which exist outside government control and are therefore “governed” by whatever particular group of individuals considers itself on the right side of history today.

Today, it is checkpoints on neighborhood streets. Tomorrow it may be something a whole lot bigger.