New York Governor Kathy Hochul is busy warning of “climate change”, which you will remember used to be called global warming until the warming part seemed to be difficult to document. While she is posturing for the cameras and mouthing the requisite liberal talking points, one of the biggest cities in her state, Buffalo, is collapsing into anarchy.

Buffalo is buried in snow and facing bitter cold. The police are incapable of keeping order, and stores are being looted of merchandise everywhere.

A blizzard has buried Buffalo under four feet of snow. At least 35 people are dead. Bodies are being found in homes, cars, and front yards.

Roads are closed. Supermarkets are closed. Thousands of Buffalo residents are still without power.

“There are no stores open. It’s whatever you can grab,” said Scott McCandless, 54, who lives in Orchard Park, a suburb southeast of Buffalo.

Hotels are stuck with guests who cannot leave. Food is running short there too. No one has any clear idea when the situation will improve. The city remains immobilized.

Military officials have banned Buffalo residents from driving. The National Guard has been called in. Looting continues, and the police are incapable of doing anything to stop it. A major American city has dissolved into anarchy.

Families are huddled inside around space heaters. Homes without power are now unlivable due to burst pipes.

President Biden has offered federal reimbursement for storm relief efforts and otherwise done nothing. He is after all busy sending billions to Ukraine. Governor Hochul has posed for the cameras and commented that the storm is “one for the ages”. She has otherwise proved useless and impotent.

The storm that is savaging Buffalo was predicted well in advance. New York state did effectively nothing to prepare for it. Neither did the federal government.

We are awash in “leaders” who pursue policies devoid of any connection to reality and demonstrate mind-boggling incompetence. The most basic functions of government are neglected completely. Americans freeze to death in the heart of one of our greatest cities.

People are dying in Buffalo. It’s just another day in Biden’s America.

UPDATE: President Biden has now left the country to vacation through the New Year in St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. Buffalo remains in crisis, but the water in the Caribbean is fine.