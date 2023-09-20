About a week ago the Governor of New Mexico decided that she had the authority to annul the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. In her view, the right to bear arms was subject to her determination that it needed to be suspended. It was you understand not really a right. It was more of a privilege, and she had decided in her august wisdom that the citizens of New Mexico no longer deserved to enjoy that privilege.

On Tuesday of this week, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro decided that he could ignore Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution and start changing election law in Pennsylvania all on his own. That portion of the Constitution says in relevant part, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof..”.

That seemed inconvenient to Shapiro – who in line with the guiding principle of Democratic Governors nationwide – doesn’t really believe in that whole pesky “will of the people” thing. He has an agenda to push, and it is one heck of a lot more efficient to do that by what amounts to royal decrees than involving the people’s elected representatives in the legislature.

On September 19, 2023, the Governor’s office in Harrisburg made this announcement:

“Today, as part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and secure elections, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has implemented automatic voter registration (AVR) for eligible Commonwealth residents obtaining driver licenses and ID cards at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers. By implementing AVR, Pennsylvania joins a group of 23 states with leaders from both parties – including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia – who have taken this step to promote election security and save taxpayers time and money.

Starting today, Commonwealth residents who are obtaining new or renewed driver licenses and ID cards and are eligible to vote will be automatically taken through the voter registration application process unless they opt out of doing so. Previously, eligible voters were required to take additional steps to opt into the voter registration process. Today’s changes also increase access to voter registration by adding instructions in five more languages, for a total of 31 languages.”

No mention was made obviously of the fact that a major change to election law of this type clearly would have to be made by the state legislature. Shapiro has just changed the procedure for registering to vote for the entire state and no one in the legislature was even consulted.

It is worth noting, of course, that this change was not made in isolation. Pennsylvania Democrats and a variety of leftist organizations have made repeated efforts to change state law and allow illegal immigrants in the state to obtain driver’s licenses. Shapiro’s edict now means that if Democrats are successful in changing state law and allowing illegals to obtain licenses they will be on the cusp of adding hundreds of thousands if not millions of new voters to the rolls – just in time for the 2024 election.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats control the Governor’s office and the House of Representatives. The only bulwark against adding illegals to the voting rolls, therefore, is the Pennsylvania Senate, which remains under Republican control. Anybody sleeping well at night at that prospect is not paying attention.

Governor Shapiro’s decision to unilaterally change Pennsylvania law and ignore the U.S. Consitution was cheered by the current Secretary of State, Al Schmidt.

“Registering eligible Commonwealth residents to vote during their visits to driver and photo license centers is a commonsense action,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “The voter is already in a state government facility with their identification documentation in hand, and they will have their picture taken and sign their name electronically. Having all of that happen at the same time means the verification process is extremely secure and makes the registration process more efficient.”

Al Schidt is an alleged Republican. He ran elections in Philadelphia during the disputed 2020 election and was personally singled out for criticism by President Trump. The Democrats were so happy with the job Schmidt did that Biden gave him a medal. Despite that, he was confirmed to be Secretary of State by the Republican-controlled Senate in Harrisburg. Republican Senator Cris Dush whose committee chopped off on Schmidt’s nomination personally vouched for Schmidt and declared himself satisfied Schmidt was a good choice to run Pennsylvania elections.

Maybe the idea that illegal immigrants will be allowed to vote seems far-fetched. It is not. It is already the law in multiple jurisdictions around the country including Washington, DC. In 2020 we watched as the Democratic Party trashed existing election law and under the pretext of a supposed pandemic pushed through a raft of drastic changes to election law that made fraud and outright election theft possible. It is happening again.

In broad daylight, Pennsylvania’s Governor just trashed the U.S. Constitution, and the Commonwealth is one step away from allowing illegals to vote.

