AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
10h

No doubt this is a dumb question, but I’ll ask anyway. Why & how are the wealthy getting wealthier? Haven’t they always invested more & own more stocks than anyone? Is it simply that there aren’t as many good jobs that pay well? That still doesn’t tell me why the very wealthy have gained an inordinate amount of riches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Traderfran's avatar
Traderfran
11h

Wonderful piece Sam. And, look at who funded the Bolshevik's, the bankers. Maybe we should dig deep and learn who is really funding the 'socialists' coming into power.

Just a note on the realtors comments on funding of homes. After a nasty divorce I was underwater on finances but needed a location to live. I found a FSBO and talked to the owner about 'what she needed'. With low interest rates on savings, I offered a couple of points higher as interest and closed a deal on the home/and property/ Where there is a will there is a way.. And,.... That would not show up on any bank mortgage/or realtor sheets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture