When the Tsar fell in 1917, a new democratic assembly took power in Russia. The Bolsheviks, who would go on to rule and create the Soviet Union, were one among a number of leftist factions. They did not rule. Yet, within a remarkably short space of time, they seized power and crushed their opponents.

How? Conditions for the average Russian continued to worsen. The Bolsheviks claimed they could deliver and made their slogan “Peace, Land, Bread”. For the average Russian, desperate and out of options, they became a better option than betting on the establishment and the status quo.

The conditions became extreme. Those who preached moderation were drowned out. By the time it became clear the Bolsheviks could not and would not deliver on their promises, it was too late. The die was cast.

We stand at a similar juncture in time today.

The median age of first-time homebuyers is now 40.

That’s the oldest age in more than four decades. It is also a dramatic increase from only four years ago, when the median age was 33.

In 1981, the median age of first-time buyers in the U.S. was 29.

That isn’t good. It gets much worse. Part of the equation is clearly at what age people can afford to buy a home. The other part is how many people can afford to buy a home at all. The numbers in that regard are terrifying.

First-time home buyers now make up just 21% of the market. That is the lowest share since the National Association of Realtors started tracking those numbers in 1981.

Let me say that again. We have never seen numbers this low – not in the almost 45 years we have been collecting such data.

Not everyone is unable to afford a home, however. While most Americans find owning their own residence out of reach, there has also been an explosion in the number of individuals who simply put down cash and buy homes without taking out a loan.

The same kind of disparity is seen in statistics regarding older Americans and longevity. Put simply, many senior Americans are out of cash and unable to afford the necessities of life. Poverty is literally killing them.

The rich are getting richer. Everyone else is getting poorer. A tiny percentage of the population has more money than ever. The rest - 80% of the country - are sinking with no relief in sight.

The average U.S. household only brought in $83,730 last year. Forty percent of American households are considered poor. Over the last three decades, those in the top 1% gained 101 times what the average American household gained.

The top 0.1% of Americans own 12.6% of all assets and 24% of the stock market. The bottom 50% of Americans own just 1.1% of the exchange.

The wealth of the top 1% increased by $4 trillion over the past year. It hit a record $52 trillion in the second quarter of this year. Since the pandemic, the net worth of this tiny fraction of the population has nearly doubled.

Having trouble understanding how the voters in New York could vote for a Communist charlatan as Mayor? This is why. They are desperate. They are clutching at straws. No, Mamdani will not deliver. Yes, they will regret their decision later.

But, right now, even the empty promises of a Communist look better than more of the same. Like the Russians before them, who opted for “Peace, Land and Bread,” they feel like they have nothing to lose.