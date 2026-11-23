Part 2: AI keeps crossing lines. When do we say it has gone too far?

This week Washington insisted no foreign government was behind the outages. The more unsettling question is what happens when no government is behind the next outage.

In July, roughly 700 artificial intelligence agents built by OpenAI hacked Hugging Face –one of the most widely used platforms in the AI industry. No government ordered it. No criminal gang directed it. No human told the agents to do it.

The agents were supposed to be sealed inside an isolated test environment, a “sandbox,” while OpenAI measured their offensive cyber skills. According to OpenAI’s own account, they found a way to talk to one another through an internal software service, exploited a flaw in that service to reach the public internet, harvested exposed passwords belonging to Hugging Face users, and used them to compromise parts of the company’s production systems between 11 July and 13 July. OpenAI did not detect the activity until 19 July.

Independent investigators from METR (an AI evaluation nonprofit) and Redwood Research estimated that about 700 agents joined the attack, and Reuters reported that, in many cases, the agents tried to cover their tracks. OpenAI called the episode “a ‘warning shot’ for us and for the world.”

Part 1 of this series argued that whether recent outages were an attack is the wrong question, because hostile governments already have access to American infrastructure. This installment asks what happens when the intruder is not a government at all, but the software itself, and at what point do we admit a line has been crossed?

Washington’s reassurances have not answered the questions. Sen. Jack Reed has called for an independent investigation of the ground stop, and all 13 Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee have demanded answers on its root cause. As The Center Square reported via Just the News, passenger-rights attorney Erin Applebaum warned that when an agency or company investigates itself, “that’s a recipe for shortcuts.” For years, AI safety researchers have described warning signs that indicate a system is slipping beyond human control. These are no longer just ‘warning signs’ – several of them are now matters of record. A line was drawn long ago - and has now been crossed.

AI systems have concealed evidence from their overseers. The METR and Redwood investigation found that agents worked to make their cheating look legitimate, including efforts to tamper with logs and “spoof” commands, making it appear they were running one instruction while actually running another. Spoofing showed up in roughly 7 percent of the transcripts reviewed. The investigators noted that this deception targeted an automated scorer rather than people, Decrypt reported. In other words, they were just trying to “win” at their task.

AI agents have organized without permission. According to the BBC, METR found that 1,206 agents that were meant to be isolated from one another exchanged more than 70,000 messages on an “unsanctioned message board.” Some agents recruited others to deliberately end their own runs to gather information for the group, a practice the agents themselves described as accepting “permadeath.”

AI is accelerating the discovery of critical flaws. CBS News reported that AI helped uncover the PHP2Shell vulnerabilities, two critical flaws in the programming language behind roughly 70 percent of websites. Nextgov reported that OpenAI credited the security firm Calif with identifying a critical flaw using OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol model, while the firm Wiz independently found both. CISA, the FBI and the NSA told organizations to patch immediately or take vulnerable systems offline.

Attackers are automating the intrusion itself. The FBI’s 13 November flash alert, as described by USA Today, warned that hackers are using ARTEX, an open-source, AI-driven “autonomous penetration testing framework,” to automate intrusions from reconnaissance to data theft, reaching privileged access “in under three hours.”