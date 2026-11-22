Washington spent a week insisting the outages were just glitches. Its own testimony says the access is already in place, the adversaries are patient, and the people paid to catch them are stretched thin.

For a week, the American public has been told to relax.

The FAA grounded every plane in the country. A Microsoft outage rippled around the world. Banks went down. Even the NSA lost internal communication systems. Then the reassurances started.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “We are not under systemic attack.”

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, testifying to the House Homeland Security Committee: “These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia: “At this point, there is no indication whatsoever that there is any cyber malicious activity related to any of those incidents.”

Let’s take them at their word on that. The FAA says its legacy network was flooded with data while a new router was being installed at a site in Arkansas, and that it has no indication of a cyberattack. Microsoft blamed a latent bug. The NSA blamed scheduled maintenance. Nobody has produced evidence that any of this was hostile.

The Director of National Intelligence later tied the NSA outage to emergency patching of PHP2Shell, a pair of critical flaws in software that runs much of the internet. Fixing a security hole knocked the nation's premier signals intelligence agency's classified network partly offline for at least three days.

Here is the problem – that is not the question that matters.

The question they are not answering

Whether last week was an attack is a narrow question. The real question is whether we are prepared for the day somebody does attack, and whether we would even know.

Read the written testimony that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin submitted for the same hearing. It says: “Cyber actors affiliated with America’s near-peer adversaries retain the capabilities to pose a severe cyber threat to U.S. critical infrastructure. They seek disruptive attacks against energy, water, telecommunications, transportation, and other critical networks.”

On Iran, Mullin’s testimony says its government hackers and pro-Iran criminals have targeted U.S. infrastructure “since the conflict with Iran began earlier this year,” with energy, water, and financial systems among the reported targets. Those operations have “historically” produced “localized and minimally disruptive effects against poorly secured industrial control devices.” Then comes the qualifier that deserves the headline: “vulnerable systems and weak cyber hygiene in lifeline infrastructure could create disruptive consequences.”

A joint CISA, FBI, and NSA advisory says it in plain English. Iranian-affiliated actors are exploiting internet-exposed industrial controllers in the energy, water and government sectors, and in a few cases have already caused operational disruption and financial loss.

Then there is China.