In an effort to get protests under control, the French government has banned demonstrations near the National Assembly building. That measure does not seem to have dampened the wave of popular unrest sweeping the country.

Violent clashes between protesters and police in Paris continue. Demonstrators have blocked streets and started street fires. The police have resorted to the widespread use of water cannons and tear gas.

Violence was also reported on Saturday in the southern city of Lyon. Peaceful demonstrations have occurred as well in a number of other major French cities. Strikes are expanding.

In Paris, an estimated 10,000 tons of trash sit on streets uncollected. A third of flights in and out of France may have to be canceled as a result of walkouts. Multiple French oil refineries have been closed due to labor actions.

A day of nationwide industrial action is scheduled for Thursday.

The tenor of the protests is also changing. Many demonstrations now include calls for France to leave NATO in protest of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A vote of no confidence may take place in the French Parliament as early as Monday.

We will continue to update our coverage of the protests in France as events warrant.

