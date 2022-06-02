Doug Mastriano a Pennsylvania State Senator and the Republican nominee for Governor has signed the Election Integrity Declaration demanding a return to in-person voting in Pennsylvania. The “Declaration” has been signed by the leaders of over seventy Patriot and constitutional groups in the state. “The Declaration” specifically states that the state must return to pre-ACT 77 voting with photo identification, proof of U.S. and state residency - and no more mass mail-in ballots. Absentee voting would be allowed pursuant to pre-ACT 77 provisions.

The united group of over seventy Pennsylvania patriot groups is asking other elected officials in the state to join in signing the declaration and is demanding a return to fair and transparent elections.

Members of the PA public can sign the declaration here.

PA legislators and senators have all been sent copies of “The Declaration” and asked to sign. If you would like to find your state representatives, you can locate yours here to encourage them to sign the declaration returning PA to pre-ACT 77 voting.