Pat Browne is the chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee in the Pennsylvania State Senate. If you believe in an honest legislature that works for the people and draining the Swamp, Browne is the definition of the problem. He has been in the legislature for almost twenty years. He is the poster child for corrupt, career politicians.

Browne has been arrested for driving while intoxicated at least three times.

Browne's longtime campaign committee treasurer, Michael P. Ellwood, was arrested in September 2019 on 179 criminal counts involving the embezzlement of $578K in campaign funds over 11 years. Browne has also been accused of corruption with regard to legislation he wrote in 2009 which gave tax breaks to companies that made contributions to his campaign for reelection. On several subsequent occasions, Browne has been accused of doing the same thing, engineering tax breaks for friends and campaign donors.

Incredibly, Browne was just defeated by a challenger in the Republican primary in Pennsylvania. His political career seemed as of yesterday to have come to an end. But, now his buddies in the GOP leadership in Harrisburg are riding to the rescue.

Senate Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, are pulling together funds and discussing how to file a lawsuit to challenge the results of the election in which Browne lost. Specifically, they intend to demand that 700 illegal, naked, undated ballots be counted in violation of Pennsylvania law. This number is greater than the margin of victory for Browne’s opponent. If the ballots are counted, Browne wins.

In making this challenge the GOP Senators intend to rely on exactly the same arguments that the Democrats did in 2020 in getting vast numbers of mail-in ballots counted for their candidates. They will argue the Democratic Party's position in an effort to save a corrupt member of their incestuous club.

The hypocrisy on display here is truly mind-boggling. The Republican base in Pennsylvania overwhelmingly believes the 2020 election was stolen. They know that mail-in ballots are a gift to anyone intending to steal an election. Only a little over a week ago the leaders of a coalition of over seventy Patriot groups signed on to an Election Integrity Declaration which states in part.

“We the People of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania do hereby demand that the Pennsylvania state legislature immediately return the Commonwealth to in-person voting on election day, with the exceptions as noted in the PA election code prior to ACT 77, with photo identification, proof of US citizenship and state residency and hard copy paper ballots.”

The leadership of the Republican Party in Harrisburg has completely ignored this demand and now they are taking the side of the Democratic Party in the hope that they can save the political career of a man who has said he does not believe there was any electoral fraud in 2020 and says mail-in ballots are “fine.” According to Browne, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania fair and square.

If there is a more effective way to demonstrate to the GOP base in Pennsylvania that their representatives in Harrisburg do not care what they think I do not know what it is. The contempt for the voters inherent in this action is breathtaking. In the face of overwhelming public disgust with politics as usual the establishment is telling the Republican voters of Pennsylvania to drop dead. What matters is not what the voters want. What matters is what the club wants and protecting a guy with connections.

For eighteen months, since the 2020 election, voters all across Pennsylvania have begged and pleaded with their elected representatives to return the state to in-person voting with appropriate safeguards. They have not done this because of some secret racist agenda. They have not done this, because they believe in Bigfoot, the lost city of Atlantis, or other conspiracy theories. They have done this because they can see with their own eyes that a mail-in ballot system is filled with vulnerabilities and is impossible to police.

We are quite literally counting ballots received in the mail without any way to confirm their authenticity, the identity of the sender, or any other pertinent facts. Votes appear as if out of thin air and they are magically presumed valid and legitimate.

What the Republican base in Pennsylvania must now internalize is that the GOP leadership in Harrisburg does not care. After all the emails, phone calls, meetings, and rallies the top Republicans in the legislature care only about self-preservation and maintaining the status quo.

The people of this great state need to absorb this harsh reality. And, then they need to act accordingly. The time for asking has passed. The time has come for consequences and action.

Update: (May 18, 2022 16:35) Sources tell us the exact number of votes not counted is 714 as they were unsigned and unverifiable. Additionally, there was a drop box that was found to be tampered with and those votes were not counted.

