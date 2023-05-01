Friday a gunman named Francisco Oropeza shot and killed five of his neighbors in Texas. They had apparently had the audacity to ask him to stop firing his rifle in his backyard. Authorities are searching for Oropeza who fled the scene after the shootings. The latest information suggests they have no leads. Oropeza is still at large.

A number of questions have been asked about Oropeza’s immigration status in this country. During an interview with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Chuck Todd cited reports that Oropeza was here on a “consular card.”

Francisco Oropesa, a fugitive suspected of killing five people in Cleveland, Texas, including a child, was reportedly deported from the U.S. five times before committing the massacre. The suspect was in the country illegally at the time of the shooting and had previously reentered the country illegally multiple times following his deportations, an ICE source told Fox News. National Review

A consular card is a document issued by a foreign power, in this case presumably Mexico. This would suggest, if true, that Oropeza had no legal status conferred on him by U.S. authorities. He was here in this country because the Mexican government gave him a document granting him such permission. This was despite the fact that Oropeza had apparently been deported five times by American authorities.

A Consular Identification Card —known as Matrícula Consular— was created by the Mexican government as proof of Mexican nationality and domicile abroad. It is issued by Mexican consulates. American authorities have no role in this process.

Consular ID cards are identification cards issued by the consulate offices of foreign governments. Their main purpose is to give expatriated nationals identification to use in foreign countries. It is widely accepted that these cards are primarily used in the U.S. by illegal aliens, as foreign nationals who are lawfully present have the ability to use other forms of identification, most notably a passport. Conversely, illegal aliens rely on consular ID cards for activities such as opening a bank account, or obtaining a state driver’s license or other form of local ID for municipal services or law enforcement purposes. The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have previously concluded that consular ID cards are unreliable forms of ID, as they are vulnerable [to] fraud. The most common form of consular ID card used in the U.S. is Mexico’s Matricula Consular, also called the Matricula Consular de Alto Seguridad (MCAS). MCAS is a document issued by the Mexican government’s consulate offices to anyone with a Mexican birth certificate. FairUS.com

In the topsy-turvy world of the Biden administration, then, it appears that the law of foreign nations somehow trumps our own. We can deport an individual multiple times but then accept a document issued by Mexico as permission for that individual to remain on our soil? We have abdicated all responsibility for the safety and security of our own citizens. We accept foreign documents in place of our own? Apparently, these foreign-government-issued “consular cards” are increasingly accepted by various government entities as proof of residence, to issue driver’s licenses, etc.

In this case, that document – a consular card – became quite literally a license to kill.

Share