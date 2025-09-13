AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Dave Duval
2h

Excellent piece, Col. Zumwalt. Your “focus…upon the individual” approach to security reminds me of a conversation I had with a good friend/college classmate who had spent a number of years in high-security positions in the Federal government prior to 9/11. The day after that event, he told me that if earlier protocols of profiling airline passengers had remained in place instead of being softened by politically correct amendments, none of the 19 hijackers would have been allowed to board their planes.

alan carpenter
3h

Thank You SIR 🇺🇲🦅🗽⚖️❤️🤍💙🇺🇲

For the heads up 👍✝️

