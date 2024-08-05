For so many Americans, the last decade, and especially the past 4 years, has been a period causing severe concern and doubt about the future of our beloved country. During this time period, we have witnessed far too many examples of wide-scale lawlessness, criminality, rioting, political corruption, uncontrolled immigration, and an unbridled movement towards totalitarianism; and, yes, with politicians and bureaucrats enriching themselves despite national security concerns, even suspicion of high treason. This country will not be well-served by a continuation of the status quo, and to state that we need drastic change is clearly an understatement. Our once-respected nation has unfortunately become a laughingstock of the civilized world, and this simply cannot stand.

God provided us with the extreme privilege to live and be nurtured within the greatest country on this planet; accordingly, we should give our all to support the many freedoms we enjoy. And, if necessary, to bear any burden in defense of these privileges. Our nation is clearly at risk, in so many ways, and unless the current trends are drastically changed, I fear that more serious measures may become necessary. For, either we surrender to these unacceptable trends, take steps for like-minded states to implement movements towards secession from the nation, or resort to the last, but least desirable, option, which is sedition. These are, unfortunately, the options we face, unless drastic changes are implemented as soon as humanly possible.

Ironically, the actions of the New York Supreme Court, consummated on May 30th, to overtly politicize/weaponize the judicial system and to further divide the country along political lines, may very well have been the last straw. The two major political parties in the United States have now become so divided, so completely ostracized, that the bridge across the river which divides us may have been permanently and irreparably destroyed. The die has been officially cast, and Americans are being forced to move into their respective camps, with no audible voice of sanity seemingly being available. So, what comes next? “Surrender” and become subservient to such unacceptable trends? This is highly unlikely! Too many American citizens have experienced the evil taste of totalitarianism within their own life experience, or thru those of their ancestors, to willingly surrender to it.

The concept of “Secession” holds appeal to many, i.e., officially forming into two separate camps of “Red States” and Blue States”, but such a movement would be unviable and untenable, and would bring us inevitably to the horrors of “Sedition”, similar to our Civil War experience of 160 years ago. Such a development would inevitably bring our nation very close to permanent ruin.

The enemies of our nation, both foreign and domestic, revel in the current American dilemma; they salivate over the possibility of dividing the United States into two opposing camps, since this would eliminate their most prominent international opposition, isolate the USA on the world stage and help to facilitate the emergence of a New World Order, dominated by totalitarian philosophy. As a result, there is only one viable alternative, and, hence, this call for a return to National Sanity. Like-minded people from both opposing camps must strongly unite to identify and vehemently implement the means to save our beloved nation from internal destruction which the continuation of the current trends will inevitably achieve.

So, what do we do, America? Do we surrender to the movement towards one-party totalitarian rule, a la the USSR? Or, do we endeavor to divide our nation via secession into two like-minded camps, and thus destroy our 250 year history, and drastically diminish our legacy? Or, do we give into the ever-present option of sedition and thus relive the horrors of the Civil War? Or, conversely, do we actively seek to put away our grievances and seek national sanity by eliminating once and for all the evil forces which have become too prevalent in our society over recent years, and fervently work together to preserve our constitution and international preeminence?

In the final analysis, the choice falls to every well-intentioned American citizen.

What kind of country do we want for ourselves and for our children?

Are we content with the current realities of political corruption, lawlessness, criminality, rioting, and unencumbered open borders, as well as treasonous activities in support of an international “new world order?” Or, do we have the strength and determination to take a stand, and to work together to weed out the forces of evil which seek to divide and destroy our nation? The choice is ours to make, if, and only if, we can find and sustain the fortitude to do so!

And, we must accomplish this in some haste, before it is too late! The alternative is simply too dangerous and far-too-painful to accept!

May God Bless America!

Robert O. Morris