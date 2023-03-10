Sit Rep: One Step Away From Nuclear Disaster In Ukraine
A Russian missile barrage has knocked out power to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The plant is running on diesel generators which are the only thing allowing water to circulate and cool the reactors. If those generators fail or the diesel fuel runs out - all six reactors at the plant will melt down and Europe will face an unprecedented crisis. Deadly radiation could well spread across the continent.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for keeping us current.
Welcome to the Greatest Show on Earth .....
Frank Zappa famously said, “The illusion of freedom [in America] will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion”. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you’ll see the brick wall at the back of the theater”.