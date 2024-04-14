Yesterday the Iranians fired somewhere between 200 and 300 cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones at Israel. Never before have the Iranians staged a direct attack on Israel from their soil. Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of those weapons were intercepted by Israeli, British, American, and Jordanian forces before they reached Israel. Some missiles did make it through, however, and damage is still being assessed.

In response to this unprecedented attack, President Biden returned to Washington from Delaware and reportedly met with his top advisors. He then went to bed without addressing the American people. This morning the White House announced that it would not participate in any Israeli retaliatory attack. Reports also indicate that during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Biden opposed any action by Israel against Iran.

Per Biden, nothing of value was hit in Israel.

Take a moment and absorb the implications of what has just happened. The whole world was aware that Iran was preparing to attack Israel. Biden publicly advised the Iranians not to do so. They ignored him and launched an attack that was completely unprecedented in scale from their own territory. In response to that attack, Biden has advised the Israelis not to retaliate and has made clear that the United States will not support its closest ally in the Middle East in defending itself.

Since the birth of the state of Israel in one fashion or another we have guaranteed the security of that nation and made clear that we will always stand side by side with it. That is no longer true. Israel and Iran are now on the verge of entering into sustained, open conflict. The entire Middle East is in danger of going up in flames.

Our “President” says Israel is on its own if it chooses to fight back.

Since he sat down in the Oval Office Biden has done everything in his power to embolden Iran and to encourage its aggression. He has allowed the Iranians to sell oil in violation of sanctions. They have made at least $35 billion in the last 12 months alone as a result.

Biden released $6 billion in funds frozen in U.S. banks to Tehran. As even Tony Blinken has admitted Iran has used all of that money to fund terrorism and extremism across the Middle East. We have in other words paid for the war machine Iran is now using against Israel, and we have done so knowing that we were doing so.

“Iran has, unfortunately, always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism, on supporting groups like Hamas,” Blinken said recently.

Biden appointed a special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, who was a known Hamas sympathizer. Before he was ultimately removed from his post for “mishandling” classified information Malley spearheaded a U.S. Government effort to enrich Iran and embolden it.

“Malley and others created an incredibly permissive environment for Hamas, for Iran, to do all these things,” added Gabriel Noronha, a former special adviser on Iran at the State Department. Noronha, who served under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Malley and his negotiating team “purposefully funneled billions of dollars to [Iran] through lack of sanctions enforcement and provision of sanctions relief that has given them somewhere between $50 [billion] and $80 billion over the last two and a half years.”

When you watch the video of hundreds of Iranian missiles heading toward Israel understand this. We gave Iran the money to pay for all those weapons and for the thousands more they still have in their arsenal. We did that with the full understanding that those weapons would be used against Israel and against our own forces in the Middle East. In fact, the Iranians are now publicly threatening to attack American bases if the United States takes any action in support of an Israeli counterattack.

In the 2013 film “Olympus Has Fallen” the White House is overrun by rogue North Korean forces and the President is held hostage. The movie is far-fetched to say the least. The idea of foreign forces conducting an attack on U.S. soil of that scale is difficult to believe. And, yet, something just as mad and dangerous has occurred in real life today.

The man in the Oval Office has made it official U.S. policy to enrich and embolden the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran. He has created an environment in which the mad ayatollahs in Tehran understand they can strike at Israel directly and in force and that they will pay no meaningful price for such actions. Having done so, Biden has now openly announced to the world that whatever Israel does next it will be on its own. We will not lift a finger to help.

The world has shifted on its axis. Olympus has fallen just as assuredly as if it had been physically stormed and captured by foreign forces. Gerard Butler is nowhere in sight.