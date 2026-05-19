A pre-clinical study demonstrated that piperacillin, an FDA-approved antibiotic that inhibits peptidoglycan production, could be a more effective treatment for Lyme disease than doxycycline, the current standard treatment.1

The current standard of treatment - doxycycline- is ineffective in 20% of Lyme patients. This new use of an old antibiotic - Piperacillin - could be a game-changer for that reason alone, but it’s also an antibiotic that does not disrupt the gut’s microbiome, and it’s effective against the Lyme disease bacteria - Borrelia burgdorferi. In the study cited, Piperacillin cured infection at doses 100 times lower than doxycycline.

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