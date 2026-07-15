On a day in October 1781, thousands of sullen British soldiers marched out of the fortifications of Yorktown, Virginia. In an open field, they laid down their arms, many angrily throwing them to the ground. They ignored the American victors as they passed between their lines and glared at the French allies of the Continental Army. The British soldiers would soon be in prisoner of war camps in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The commander, Lord Cornwallis, would be back in England by January 1782.

As the Redcoats stacked arms, other soldiers fighting under Cornwallis were hurriedly boarding a British sloop, the HMS Bonetta, bound for New York. These were the Loyalists, Americans who had borne arms against their fellow countrymen, and they were in deadly peril. They saw themselves as loyal subjects of King George III. Washington and the rest of the Patriot army saw them as vile traitors – Tories. General Washington had fully intended to hang them, but Lord Cornwallis indicated he would fight to the death if this were to happen.

Washington, wanting to end the campaign as soon as possible and put the British army “in the bag”, agreed to let Cornwallis send this single ship “uninspected” to New York. Sail it did, packed with Tories “like herrings in a barrel.” Among the Tories desperate to escape American clutches were the men of an infamous Tory cavalry unit, the Queen’s Rangers, the First American Regiment, led by British Colonel John Simcoe.

The Queen’s Rangers would have a life long after the end of the American War of Independence. Given land in what is now Ontario, the soldiers of the Queen’s Rangers, under their old chief Simcoe, would found York, Canada, now Toronto.

The Queen’s Rangers (now the Queen’s York Rangers) are an armored unit of the Canadian Army and mighty proud of their heritage. The regimental crest has not changed since 1781.

Those Loyalists and others would lay the foundations of what would become English-speaking Canada. While not all English-speaking Canadians would descend from Loyalists (many people in the Maritime colonies of Canada supported American independence but the heavy British military presence ensured their sympathies would come to nothing), the Loyalist elements would create what we know as the Canadian nation, a nation created as the anti-United States, determined to show that the Americans had been wrong in leaving the British Empire, a disorderly, disloyal people who would be proven to have taken the wrong road.

For most of the 19th century, the latent hostility towards the U.S. of the colonies that would become Canada was just barely disguised. As late as World War I, the British – and Canadians – considered war with the U.S. as a real possibility. Fighting together in the two world wars and the Cold War worked a profound change in our relations. Canada was no longer a potentially hostile appendage of the British Empire, but a reliable, decent, honest neighbor, hardly different in any significant way from us.

Americans have been puzzled of late at the odd, indeed, mysterious change that has come over our northern neighbor. The 1995 satirical comedy movie Canadian Bacon depicted Canada as most Americans imagined it to be: staid, orderly, law-abiding, polite to a fault, and overwhelmingly white in population. At that time, this idea was not that far from the truth. To the extent that Americans thought about Canada or things Canadian, maple syrup and hockey probably topped the list. The farcical “invasion” of Canada in the movie was rightly considered funny because it was so obviously impossible. Invade Canada? We would invade Iowa before attacking Canada.

Other than their odd use of “eh” and “aboot,” not much separated us. Yes, the Queen was on their coins that turned up in our change from time to time, but that was OK. After all, we liked the Queen for the most part and, of course, Great Britain (more appropriate then than now) was our closest ally. We could hardly begrudge Canada the Queen. They had that weird thing with Quebec, but they were some kind of Frenchmen, so what did you expect?

My, how times have changed! The Great White North isn’t so white these days and is getting less white by the minute.

Canada was always more liberal (or leftist) than the United States, and Canadians tended to be far more subservient to their government. The people who left the 13 colonies for Canada were by and large more conformist than the neighbors they left behind; that is one reason they refused to rise up against the British government. Canada has always been far more open than the U.S. to British and European influences in its internal affairs. The virus of socialism took root there early on.

Today Canada (or at least large parts of it) has been turned into a multi-cultural, multi-racial parody of the place it once was. The usual suspects were responsible for this disaster.

Lacking a sufficiently large black population (there are some Canadian blacks, many descendants of American slaves who escaped via the Underground Railway), Canadian leftists latched on to the so-called “First Nations,” Canadian Indians, as the object of their adoration – and political manipulation. This took some doing as Canada generally lacks the long history of warfare and slaughter that took place in its southern neighbor. In addition to shaking down Canadian oil and mining companies, the leftist grifters and their “First Nation” friends have successfully demonized English-speaking Canada. Their campaign is clearly modeled on the similar plot carried out in the U.S. While in the U.S. many of the more boisterous whites have told them to go piss up a rope, in Canada most people have meekly bowed down in guilt and shame. The courageous exceptions risk fines and prison from the Gestapo-like Canadian government DEI mafia.

This game suffered a blow recently when it was revealed that a ridiculous claim that the Catholic Church had overseen the deaths and secret burials of hundreds of “First Nation” children was exposed as a total fraud. Frantic searches for the “hundreds” of dead Indian kids produced nothing at all, but not before leftist terrorists burned down dozens of Canadian churches.

The shameful actions of Justin Trudeau during Covid were for most Americans the first inkling that something had gone haywire up north. His brutal actions against ordinary, patriotic Canadian working men and farmers astonished people who had retained the image of an earlier Canada of law and order under a legitimate government.

Canada betrayed the U.S. and the Cuban people by lending public support to the Castro regime, in an infantile temper tantrum designed to show its “independence” from U.S. foreign policy. The frugal Canadians also wanted a cheap place to spend winter and imagined they would have favored access to the Cuban market, a market that never really materialized. Canada will pay a price when Trump finally rids the world of Communism in Cuba. The Cuban people will not forget who stood with them and who backed their tormenter.

The First Nations scam not being sufficient, the Globalists in charge of Canada decided what they needed was unlimited Third World and Chinese immigration. A flood of Indians (Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs), Chinese, Africans, and the usual Muslim horde poured into the country. Vancouver is now virtually a Chinese city. Toronto is a mini-London, without the historical charm. With these people have come the usual benefits: a bloated welfare system, crime, drug and human trafficking, and terrorism.

The current Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is virtually a cartoon of an EU Globalist. The man has three passports (Canada, Ireland, and the UK). He ran the Bank of England. He is a leftist, anti-American, smug, arrogant jerk. Using the excuse of his dislike of President Trump, Carney has all but allied Canada to China. Carney has not bothered to hide his contempt for the United States and his clueless belief that Canada is a part of and has some kind of future with diversified Europe. He is just the sort of idiot who thinks that a Canada full of Indians and Chinese and Muslims, will still be Canada.

But the immediate threat is his schoolboy crush on China.

Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently visited Ottawa and gave a blunt warning to Canada about the danger of Chinese activity in Canada. I am no fan of Pompeo, but he is spot on with this shot across Canada’s bow.

The Chinese intelligence services are operating unimpeded in Canada. Chinese crime syndicates are shipping fentanyl to the U.S. through Canada. Nobody knows how many illegal aliens have entered the U.S. through Canada.

Canada has consistently failed to meet NATO military spending targets, reasoning that it was money wasted, as the U.S. would always ensure its security.

President Trump caused an uproar when he suggested that Canada become the 51st state. Canadian indignation over this led to Carney being elected. The entire episode was a joke, but the joke is not funny anymore.

Trump must lay down the law to Carney and do it now. End or sharply reduce Chinese and other Third World immigration. Expel the Chinese intelligence services and control other Chinese activity in Canada. Stop blathering on about the EU and other Globalist nonsense. Put a leash on Canadian leftist extremists – Carney seems to have no problem with cracking down on the rights of conservative Canadians. In short, make Canada what it once was, a well-behaved, reliable, loyal friend of the United States.

If Carney and his Globalist accomplices don’t like it, sterner measures will need to be taken. We can no more allow Canada to turn itself into a Chinese colony than we could tolerate a nuclear-armed Cuba. Carney has to be told that Canada’s sovereignty does not extend to threatening the strategic interests of the United States.

It disturbs me to think of reaching such a state with our northern neighbor. I am certainly not anti-Canadian. Living in Florida, I am used to good-natured Canadians wintering here in droves. Many hotels and RV parks fly the Canadian flag. Ontario and Quebec license plates are as common as those from New York. There was even a joke that the local police would use “Canadians” as a radio code word for others committing crimes down here, as the idea of a Canadian being involved in crime was ridiculous. Not anymore.

The real Canadian people are our friends and valued neighbors. The nasty, leftist Toronto/Ottawa crowd is an America-hating hive with mindsets not far removed from those of old Colonel Simcoe of the Queen’s Rangers, updated with socialism, Globalism, and Woke lunacy.

Our president needs to inform Carney – in private - that if Canada continues on its current course, the United States will have no choice but to inflict the most painful measures imaginable and even encourage the secession of a number of Canadian provinces. The good Canadians can be assured that as American states they can be as different as Florida and Massachusetts.

We also need to make it quite clear that any threat to our security originating from Canada will not be tolerated, and we will take the necessary measures to eliminate it, with or without Canadian cooperation.