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News Do's avatar
News Do
6h

New, former Canadian States would screw any hope for retaining our Constitution.

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
5h

A seeming hostile government sharing a boarder the length of our continent is, no doubt, a security resist. I once read that 95% of Canadians live withing 100 miles of the border! Its provinces are not all made of the same stock as their officials occasionally buck the system.

Read a while back that Trump wants to dump his NAFTA-like arrangement from his first term. Glad he sees both north and south as trouble makers for his agenda. His time is running out . . .

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