Share this postAND MagazineNY Democrats Endorsing Republican Gubernatorial Candidate?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIn The NewsNY Democrats Endorsing Republican Gubernatorial Candidate?AND MagazineSep 13, 20221Share this postAND MagazineNY Democrats Endorsing Republican Gubernatorial Candidate?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareNew York Post @nypostAnother NYC Dem endorses Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul trib.al/dzchgUb 10:35 PM ∙ Sep 12, 2022331Likes70Retweets1Share this postAND MagazineNY Democrats Endorsing Republican Gubernatorial Candidate?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare