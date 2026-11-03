More on China: Confucius Institutes, how China is helping Iran target U.S. troops, and more. Gordon Chang with The Epoch Times’ Jan Jekielek.

Everyone is waiting for the amphibious assault on Taiwan. Gordon Chang thinks that is the wrong thing to watch.

In a long conversation with Jan Jekielek on The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders, Chang makes a case that anyone who has spent time around real military planning will recognize. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) looks formidable on paper, but its command structure is wrecked. Xi Jinping’s purges have cut the Central Military Commission from seven members to two: Xi himself, who is not a soldier, and one general who is a political commissar. Not one operational officer is left at the top of China’s military.

An invasion of Taiwan’s main island would be a combined air, land and sea operation, something China has never attempted. Chang notes it would be hard for any military, including ours. Beijing can take Taiwan’s offshore islands, a few miles off China’s coast, whenever it likes. The main island is another matter.

Chang adds a political problem. To run that war, Xi would have to give one general or admiral near-total control of the armed forces, which would make that man the most powerful person in China. Xi would not do that at the height of his power, and Chang assesses he will not do it now, with his officer corps in turmoil.

The real danger

The danger is not a deliberate attack. It is an incident that gets away from everyone. China is pressuring Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines with air incursions, naval swarms and coast guard harassment. Chang argues Beijing does not know how to de-escalate, so when something goes wrong, it will not stay contained.

The geography makes it worse. A blockade of Taiwan only works if it takes in Japan’s Yonaguni Island, 58 nautical miles off Taiwan’s coast. That brings in Japan and, by treaty, the United States. Chang also expects Xi to pull Putin and Kim Jong-un into any East Asian war. He warns that Chinese doctrine may call for striking the American homeland first, using the network of agents and operatives already here. A war in Asia may not begin in Asia.

As the late Sam Faddis, AND Magazine’s senior editor, warned after Xi’s Beijing summit with President Trump in May: “These are not the actions of a nation that seeks to coexist… These are the actions of a nation that seeks world domination, and that knows we stand in its way.”

Beijing is also not stopping at Taiwan. In June, it began patrolling waters east of the island, beyond Taiwan’s territorial limit, and its propaganda then declared those waters Chinese. In effect, China is laying claim to a piece of the Pacific.

China is already shooting at Americans