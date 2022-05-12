Nina Jankowicz, nicknamed “Scary Poppins” for her cringe-worthy online takeoff on a song from the movie “Mary Poppins” is now Joe Biden’s disinformation czar. She runs the real-life version of the Ministry of Truth.

In a recently surfaced video online Janowicz gives a penetrating insight into how she sees her job. In talking about Twitter and “disinformation” she suggests seriously that she and other “verified” individuals should be given the power to edit the tweets of other individuals. She thinks this is a grand idea. You can speak, but then the individuals who have the “right” ideas and the “right” worldview will come along behind you and correct your “errors” and alter your statements to conform to the accepted orthodoxy.

All of that sounds Orwellian enough, but if you put it in context - having your Tweets edited after the fact is nothing. When Nina brands you as peddling disinformation and starts editing your comments online that is just the beginning of what she and her comrades have in mind. Let’s use the example of parents protesting critical race theory in schools.

Nina is on record as dismissing such concerns and, yes, branding them “disinformation.”

"Critical race theory has become one of those hot-button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers, who are engaged in disinformation for profit, frankly ... have seized on.

"But it's no different than any of the other hot-button issues that allow disinformation to flourish," continued Jankowicz. "It's weaponizing people's emotion."

To put this in context, Jankowicz made these remarks at roughly the same time that the National School Boards Association (NSBA) was sending a letter to President Biden asking his administration to investigate threats against public school officials. In the letter, the NSBA specifically stated its belief that parents protesting the teaching of CRT should be classified as "domestic terrorism."

In response to that request, the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, sent out a memo directing “the FBI to work with state, local and tribal law enforcement to identify the parents involved in protesting CRT in schools and to prosecute them. Garland also made clear this was only the beginning and that further measures would be forthcoming.

Subsequently, the Department of Homeland Security put out a National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin, which warned of "conspiracy theories," and "misleading narratives." Per this bulletin, “mis- and dis-information can fuel foreign and domestic terrorism”.

“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”

The inherent flaw in all Marxist thought concerns the role of the “Party.” After all the vague but generally nice-sounding discussion of a future in which everyone is equal and everyone shares in everything, Marx and Engels got down to the hard part, how this would all work in reality. Who would lead us into this bright, new future? Who would make the decisions that had to be made?

Their answer? The Party. The vanguard of the revolution. We all might be equal, but some were a lot more equal than others. Most importantly, some had a lock on the truth. They had been anointed somehow in some obscure process. They knew best, and most importantly, they had the power to do whatever was necessary to transform society and take us to that glorious new worker’s paradise.

We have seen the impact of this breathtakingly arrogant concept in every Marxist experiment that has ever been tried. Stalin could kill millions because he was part of the vanguard and those he killed were counterrevolutionaries. Mao could watch a nation starve, secure in the knowledge he was on the right side of history. The Khmer Rouge could send a nation to the Killing Fields and sleep well at night.

When Nina Jankowicz smiles into the camera and smugly touts her own right to edit your speech because she is “verified” she is saying the same thing. “She is right. She knows the truth.” You do not. She has not only the right but the duty to correct you.

But it doesn’t stop there. When Nina brands you as spreading disinformation in the larger context of what is happening in Washington, she is also saying you are a domestic violent extremist. You are not just annoying or ignorant. You are an enemy of the state.

Nina doesn’t just think you need to get your mind right. She believes you need to go to jail.

