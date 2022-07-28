In Greek mythology Pandora was given a jar filled with all the ills and hardships mankind could suffer and cautioned by the gods not to open it. Unable to contain her curiosity, Pandora disobeyed. She opened the jar, and all of the evil spirits inside were released to plague humanity.

In the real world, there is no Pandora. We have instead Joe Biden, the most incompetent and compromised man to ever sit in the Oval Office. He is busy unleashing his own set of plagues on the human race, and they may put anything Pandora ever saw to shame.

Next up in the unending parade of disasters Joe has engineered may be an Iran armed with nuclear weapons and ready to turn the Middle East into an apocalyptic wasteland.

Barack Obama famously capitulated to Iran and signed the disastrous Iran nuclear deal with the mad ayatollahs in Tehran. Donald Trump stepped in on his watch, scrapped the deal, and put maximum economic and military pressure on Iran to walk away from its nuclear ambitions and join the civilized nations of the world.

Iran was contained. Peace broke out in the Middle East. Under the Abraham Accords, the Sunni Arab nations and Israel not only backed away from war, but also edged closer to an alliance and the formation of a common front against Iran.

All of that progress is lost now. This administration specializes in surrender and appeasement. Our allies feel abandoned. Our enemies are emboldened.

The Iranians are moving full speed ahead on fielding and testing operational nuclear weapons. They are making no secret of it. In fact, they are trumpeting it.

Last week Iran boasted that it now has the ‘technical means’ to produce a nuclear bomb. “In a few days, we were able to enrich uranium up to 60%, and we can easily produce 90% enriched uranium. Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb, but there has been no decision by Iran to build one,” said a senior adviser, Kamal Kharrazi.

Shortly thereafter in an interview on Russia Today TV, former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi was asked about Kharrazi’s statement. Mousavi responded that there was no doubt that Iran could produce nuclear weapons. He added that there was increasing pressure from inside Iran and from the region to change Khamenei's fatwa banning nuclear weapons. This would signal a final decision by Tehran to go ahead and produce the atomic bomb

"Yes, Iran is capable [of producing a nuclear bomb] now. When you enrich uranium to 60%, you can easily enrich it to 90%, 93%, or 95%. This is completely normal, because the advanced centrifuges of the fourth, sixth, and maybe even ninth generation, are now made locally. These centrifuges are numerous. "In addition, Iran turned off the cameras of the IAEA, because of the latter's infringements, the European countries' helplessness, and the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Therefore, Iran is capable of reaching the highest levels of uranium enrichment. "It is not the daily Zionist and American threats that stop Iran, but its moral values, its principles, and Imam Khamenei's fatwa. However, there is pressure coming from inside Iran, as well as from the region... The supporters of the Islamic Revolution, Iran's allies, and the resistance forces are all pressuring Tehran to change this fatwa, because the violations by the Zionist entity and America are on a daily basis. "Today, we heard the Israeli threat, which was public…Therefore, there is a lot of pressure of Iran's leadership to change this fatwa. We will see what happens in the coming days. When Iran is forced into a corner, it might make harsh decisions in the future."

All of this comes on the heels of an announcement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this month that Tehran had started “feeding…a cascade of…centrifuges” at a fuel enrichment plant. If high-grade uranium was loaded into those centrifuges, it might be the final step to producing enough highly enriched uranium to make a nuclear weapon.

Responding to all of this Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said that Israel was preparing for the possibility that it would have to act militarily against Iran’s nuclear program.

"Preparing the home front for war is a task that must be accelerated in the coming years, especially in light of the possibility that we will be required to act against the nuclear threat," he said Sunday evening during the change of command of the Homefront Command.

“The IDF continues to prepare vigorously for an attack on Iran and must prepare for any development and any scenario. Preparing a military option against the Iranian nuclear program is a moral obligation and a national security order.”

According to Kohavi, the plans for military action against the program "are at the center of preparations in the IDF and include a variety of operational plans, the allocation of many resources, the acquisition of appropriate weapons, intelligence and training."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak added his comments on the situation saying that in his opinion we had already passed the point of no return.

"Both Israel and (for sure) the U.S. can operate over the skies of Iran against this or that site or installation and destroy it. But once Iran is a de-facto threshold nuclear state this kind of attack simply cannot delay the Iranians from turning nuclear. Indeed, under certain circumstances it might accelerate their rush toward assembling that bomb, and provide them a measure of legitimacy on grounds of self-defense," Barak wrote.

"This summer, Iran will turn into a de-facto threshold nuclear state," Barak added.

This is the reality of our current situation. Elections have consequences. In this case, installing a mentally incompetent Chinese puppet in the White House has had catastrophic consequences. Iran is about to go nuclear. Israel is about to act alone to try to stop them.

The entire Middle East will feel the consequences.