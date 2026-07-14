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“decision by member states to commit to increasing defense investment to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035 was far more than a financial pledge.”

Definitely! It was a total joke! A goal to reform 10 years from now is no goal at all. It was a unserious diplomatic ploy for media consumption.

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