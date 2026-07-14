Author: Dr. Mohammed Ihsan, King’s College London.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has experienced many defining moments throughout its history, from the Cold War to the post-September 11 era and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yet few periods have reshaped the alliance as profoundly as Donald Trump’s return to the White House. This transformation is distinguished not merely by changes in American rhetoric or leadership style, but by a fundamental shift in NATO’s understanding of burden-sharing, strategic responsibility, and the future of transatlantic security.

For decades, NATO rested on an imbalance that became increasingly normalized. The United States provided the overwhelming share of military capabilities, strategic leadership, and financial resources, while many European allies maintained defense budgets that fell well below agreed targets. While successive American administrations voiced frustration with this arrangement, none challenged it with the consistency or intensity of the Trump administration. His criticism of European allies was often described as disruptive, transactional, and even damaging to alliance unity. Political leaders and analysts across Europe argued that his language weakened confidence in NATO’s collective defense commitment and encouraged America’s adversaries to question the alliance’s cohesion.

However, the years that followed have revealed a more complex reality. Whether one agrees with Trump’s methods or rejects them entirely, it has become increasingly difficult to deny that his pressure forced NATO to confront structural weaknesses that had been ignored for decades. What many regarded as an unprecedented political confrontation has evolved into an institutional transformation. The alliance has gradually moved away from a culture of dependence toward one of greater shared responsibility.

The NATO Summit held in The Hague in June 2025 symbolized this transition. The decision by member states to commit to increasing defense investment to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035 was far more than a financial pledge. It represented an acknowledgment that the international security environment no longer permits Europe to rely primarily on American military protection while postponing difficult domestic decisions regarding defense spending. The agreement reflected an understanding that deterrence requires not only political declarations but also sustained investment in military capabilities, defense industries, technological innovation, and operational readiness.

This evolution marks a significant departure from the NATO that existed before Trump’s presidency. Previously, discussions within the alliance focused primarily on reassuring eastern member states, managing operations beyond Europe, and preserving political consensus among allies. Defense spending targets were frequently discussed, but implementation remained inconsistent. The expectation that the United States would ultimately compensate for European shortfalls remained largely unquestioned.

Today’s NATO operates under a different strategic logic. European governments increasingly recognize that security cannot be outsourced indefinitely. The war in Ukraine has reinforced the urgency of military preparedness, while geopolitical competition with Russia and the growing influence of China have highlighted the need for stronger European capabilities. As a result, defense expenditure has become a central component of national policy rather than a secondary political objective. Military production, technological resilience, and industrial capacity have emerged as priorities equal to diplomacy itself.

In this context, Trump’s role deserves careful analysis rather than simplistic praise or criticism. His approach undoubtedly generated tensions with traditional allies and challenged long-established diplomatic norms. At times, his rhetoric created uncertainty regarding the reliability of American commitments. Yet it is equally true that his insistence on burden sharing accelerated conversations that had been postponed for years. The alliance responded not by disintegrating, as many predicted, but by adapting to a new strategic reality in which every member is expected to assume greater responsibility for collective defense.

The significance of this transformation extends beyond financial commitments. It reflects a broader change in political thinking within NATO. Collective security is increasingly understood as a partnership based on reciprocal obligations rather than a system sustained primarily by American leadership. This does not diminish the importance of the United States within the alliance. On the contrary, Washington remains NATO’s indispensable military power. What has changed is the expectation that European security must increasingly be supported by European capabilities alongside continued American engagement.

The upcoming NATO Summit in Türkiye will therefore carry significant strategic weight. It will not merely review the military commitments agreed upon in The Hague, but will also assess whether the alliance can sustain its renewed sense of purpose amid internal differences. Türkiye occupies a unique position within NATO as both a regional power and a state that often pursues an independent foreign policy. Its role illustrates the evolving nature of the alliance, where unity no longer requires complete political alignment but rather a shared commitment to collective defense despite differing national interests.

Ultimately, the comparison between NATO before Trump and NATO today reveals an alliance that has become more demanding, more realistic, and arguably more resilient. Before Trump’s emergence, NATO relied heavily on assumptions that American leadership would remain both permanent and unconditional. Today, those assumptions have given way to a more balanced understanding of responsibility. The alliance has not abandoned its founding principles, but it has redefined the means through which those principles are sustained.

History frequently judges political leaders according to the institutions they leave behind rather than the controversies that surround them during their time in office. Donald Trump’s relationship with NATO will undoubtedly remain one of the most debated aspects of his presidency. Nevertheless, the evidence suggests that his challenge to the alliance forced it to confront long-neglected vulnerabilities and accelerated reforms that many governments had previously been reluctant to undertake. Whether this transformation ultimately strengthens NATO in the decades ahead remains to be seen, but there is little doubt that the alliance emerging today is fundamentally different from the one that existed before Trump returned to power.

Prof. Mohammed Ihsan was Minister for Extra-Regional Affairs from 2005 to 2011, Minister for Human Rights, President of the General Board for Disputed Areas in Iraq, International Investigator for Genocide crimes in Iraq from 2001 to 2005, and Kurdistan Representative to the Federal Government in Iraq from 2007-2012.

He holds a PhD in International Law from the University of London and another PhD (Exon) in Arab and Islamic Studies from the University of Exeter (2014). He is the founder of Civic Education programs for Iraqi Kurdistan Schools.

Prof Mohammed Ihsan has authored various articles and books on Kurdistan and Iraq. In the last few years, most of Prof. Ihsan’s research work has been devoted to the Kurdish question and Middle East issues, as well as investigations into genocide and crimes of war in today’s world.

He is currently working as President of International Erbil.