Secretary State Antony Blinken just said that NATO countries have given the “green light” to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Zelensky asked members of the U.S. Congress to provide fighter jets in a Soon phone call.

"That gets a green-light," Blinken said in an interview with "Face the Nation" when asked whether the Polish government, a member of NATO, could send fighter planes to Ukraine. "In fact, we're talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to do to backfill their needs if in fact they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians. What can we do? How can we help to make sure that they get something to backfill the planes that they are handing over to the Ukrainians?" CBS

Here is the link to Blinken’s interview with CBS’ Face the Nation this morning.