Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) announced yesterday that she will resign from the House of Representatives in January 2026. She posted a video on Twitter delineating the reasons for her decision, and the full text of her statement is available online. It is worth quoting here the portion of that statement in which she outlines her view of the state of the country at this time.

“Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political Parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more.

And the results are always the same.

No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.

The debt goes higher.

Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts.

American jobs continue to be replaced, whether it’s by illegal labor or legal labor by visas, or just shipped overseas. Small businesses continue to be swallowed by big corporations.

Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars always fund foreign wars, foreign aid, and foreign interests. The spending power of the dollar continues to decline.

The average American family can no longer survive on a single breadwinner’s income, as both parents must work in order to simply survive.

And today, many in my children’s generation feel hopeless for their future and don’t think they will ever realize the American dream, which breaks my heart.”

Anyone who does not understand what she is saying is completely out of touch with the average American.

Americans are desperate. Americans are angry. The American Dream no longer exists for most of them. In the Imperial City, the nation’s capital, things may look a lot different to the rich and powerful who own our political class. Out in the heartland, where the factories are closed, inflation is eating people alive, and the Dollar Store is the only business other than the smoke shop still open, despair is eating away at people’s souls.

Donald Trump was elected on a wave of popular anger. People of all ethnicities and backgrounds voted for him to go to Washington and “throw the bastards out”. They expected an immediate reckoning for the abuses of the Biden administration. They wanted the Swamp drained, agencies shut down, regulations slashed, and a return of power to the people’s representatives. They wanted an end to the extra-Constitutional 4th Branch of government that presumes to dictate how people live, raise their children, and run their businesses.

The people wanted real jobs that pay a living wage. They wanted manufacturing to return. They wanted an end to the replacement of native-born Americans by foreigners in the workplace. They wanted inflation controlled.

The people wanted to be able to buy homes. They wanted to be able to take the kids on a family vacation again. They wanted prosperity.

Perhaps more than anything, Americans wanted an end to the yawning chasm that divides most people from the ultra-wealthy oligarchs that now rule. The American middle class is dying. We are becoming a nation of serfs ruled by a globalist elite that cares only about amassing ever greater amounts of money and power.

Americans have not seen the change they wanted. The Deep State is alive and well. The oligarchs remain in charge. The CEO of Pfizer is in the Oval Office, smiling.

AI-driven data centers are popping up everywhere. New nuclear power plants to provide the necessary electricity will be built by the dozens, it seems. The government, which cannot manage to bring down the price of eggs or fix the roads, will provide billions in taxpayer funding to help the giant multinational corporations that will profit from all this.

H-1B visas continue to be issued to foreigners so they can come to the United States and take jobs away from American citizens.

The average age of a new homebuyer is now 40. It has never been that high. Perhaps even more troubling, most young people simply will not ever be able to own a home.

Sales are down all across the country. Businesses are being crushed because Americans do not have the cash to buy anything other than necessities. Americans are broke.

The average new car price has surpassed $50,000, and the average monthly payment on a new car loan is now over $760, putting a new car out of reach for many households. Used cars are also becoming less affordable, with recent loan rate increases making them unaffordable for all but the highest-earning households.

Republicans fared badly in the last election. This was true not just in Virginia and New Jersey. It was everywhere. The reason is simple. The MAGA base that put Trump back in the White House stayed home. They will do so again in the midterms if things do not change radically soon.

You may love MTG. You may not find her your cup of tea. That doesn’t change the bottom line. She is not wrong, and the great majority of Americans agree with her. Let’s hope someone in the White House is listening.