AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Quackenbush's avatar
Linda Quackenbush
11h

God Speed Marjorie! We The People are in your court. We shall never concede to a bunch of feckless cowards who have sold out America!! Esprit deCorps!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
11h

Trump likes to do things BIGLY. Aligning with Globalists, Oligarchs and Qatar/Saudi riches for trillions invested in America, is BIG. But, will those trillions of investment trickle down to the Middle Class? Perhaps but, not anytime soon. Trump needs to attract investment into Main Street that will yield immediate results. Creating good paying jobs for the American middle class.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture