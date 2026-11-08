National Security

The U.S. tightens the noose on Iran: a new task force targets land routes, and another blockade runner is disabled. On Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper ordered the creation of Task Force Iron Gate, a roughly 20-person team in Tampa that will work with other agencies to stop advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials, and illicit revenue from moving across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. Cooper said it reinforces the “ironclad blockade” at sea, which CENTCOM says has kept more than $25 billion in Iranian crude off the market. The same day, a U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged cargo ship M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman after its crew ignored repeated warnings while trying to leave an Iranian port. CENTCOM says that since July, 147 vessels have turned back and five that refused have been disabled. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dismissed the land-route effort as “wordplay,” and one regional analyst noted that the U.S. has no military presence on the Caspian. Iranian media also reported two more missile strikes on Qeshm Island on Saturday. Watch whether Iron Gate produces actual interdictions or remains mostly a signal, and whether Turkey and Pakistan cooperate on the land borders.

Iran signals defiance: missile-range limit lifted, S-400 request to Moscow. IRGC spokesman Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said Iran has lifted its self-imposed 2,000-kilometer limit on ballistic missile range, saying only that Iran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice.” Iran is not known to have missiles that exceed 2,000 kilometers, but U.S. officials have warned its space program technology could be repurposed for intercontinental missiles. Another IRGC spokesman said Iranian forces are on higher alert and stronger than at the start of the war. Separately, The Telegraph reports that the letter Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei delivered to Putin last week requested S-400 air defense systems, and a senior Iranian official called Tehran “optimistic.” Moscow has long dangled the S-400 without delivering it, and no deal has been announced. In the Gulf, the IRGC claimed on Sunday that three more tankers were hit by explosions and fires, and United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an attack on a tanker in the strait. Details are still emerging. Watch for any long-range missile test and for Russian statements on the S-400.

The U.S. offers $20 million for intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program. On Friday, CENTCOM announced that the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $20 million and possible relocation for information on Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment, and scientists. Critics pointed to the contradiction with Trump’s claims that the program was “obliterated.” The underlying problem is real: the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been unable to verify the location of much of Iran’s enriched uranium since losing access to key sites. Israel’s defense minister said Sunday that, on Iran, the “mission is still not complete.” Watch whether the reward produces any leads, and whether Washington makes IAEA access a condition in the Qatar talks.

Houthi missiles hit Riyadh’s financial district, damaging the Aramco tower. Early Sunday, Saudi air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and two cruise missiles, but falling debris struck Aramco’s administrative tower in the King Abdullah Financial District. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry reported minor damage and no casualties, though a Reuters witness saw windows blown out across several floors. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed six operations targeting Aramco facilities, Riyadh airport and Saudi military positions. The attack follows Friday’s interceptions over Mecca and Najran. Watch for Saudi retaliation inside Yemen and any effect on Saudi oil infrastructure.

Kurdistan: political split opens as Iran keeps up pressure on Kurdish opposition groups. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has withdrawn from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s outgoing cabinet to protest a parliament session it considers illegitimate. The session marked the parliament’s return after nearly two years of paralysis following the October 2024 election. The rift comes as Iran presses Baghdad and Erbil over Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the region, including with last week’s drone strike on a Komala base near Erbil. Tehran’s October claim that Baghdad agreed to expel these groups remains unconfirmed by Iraqi or Kurdish authorities. A divided Kurdish government is easier for Tehran to pressure. Watch for further Iranian strikes and any move to relocate the groups.

Foreign Policy

Israel: Eisenkot receives the mandate to form a government. President Isaac Herzog formally handed Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot the mandate on Sunday at the President’s Residence. Eisenkot now has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension, making the default deadline 6 December. He secured 67 recommendations, including 19 from the two Arab parties, against 46 for Netanyahu. Netanyahu is calling for a unity government and warning that Israel won’t survive a coalition reliant on Arab parties. Eisenkot says forming a government will require “creative, unconventional” moves. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister in the meantime. Eisenkot’s first test is Tuesday’s swearing-in of the new Knesset. A change of government would reshape Israel’s coordination with Washington on Iran.

Iran talks: mediation continues with no breakthrough. Qatar says its mediation between Washington and Tehran continues in an effort to prevent escalation. Iran’s latest proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, delivered via Pakistan, calls for an end to the U.S. naval blockade and sets aside questions about Iran’s nuclear program. The U.S. has not formally responded. Washington continues to insist the nuclear issue must be part of any first round. Watch whether a U.S. reply addresses the blockade and the nuclear issue together.

Economic Policy and Markets

Oil posts its biggest weekly drop in years; strong jobs keep a Fed hike in play. Brent settled at $98.32 on Friday, and WTI at $90.83. Brent closed the previous Friday at $117.64, so the week’s decline was about 16%, driven by bets on de-escalation after the midterms. October payrolls rose 165,000 against a 59,000 estimate, with unemployment at 4.1%, keeping a December Fed rate hike on the table. The weekend’s escalations (new Gulf tanker claims, the Iron Gate task force and the Riyadh strike) could put some war premium back into prices when markets reopen Monday. Watch Monday’s oil open and Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Other Items Worth Knowing

Iran executes three men over January protests. Iran executed three men convicted over armed unrest during the January 2026 protests, a reminder that the regime’s crackdown at home continues alongside the war.

The Week Ahead