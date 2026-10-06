(Updated at 9:20 am: Added the Russian plague item in the last paragraph.)

Five items that matter this morning: Iran is still hitting tankers in Hormuz while the U.S. blockade keeps turning ships away; a suspected Iranian drone threat forced every B-1 at RAF Fairford home; Beijing’s agents were caught mapping the Taiwanese president’s family inside the United States; Saudi-backed forces have retaken Mocha and the approaches to Bab al-Mandeb; and the southern border’s cartel-drone problem is now a counted military problem, not a talking point.

Hormuz is still a shooting gallery, and the blockade is still working. UK Maritime Trade Operations logged four attack warnings and one advisory on Monday. Three of the warnings were time-late reports of strikes on October 3 and 4. The fresh report, at 4:37 p.m., was a ship struck by an unknown projectile, with an engine-room fire the crew was still fighting. Earlier that day the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hailed an inbound tanker about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab and ordered it to turn around or be targeted. The master complied. UKMTO has issued nine reports in October so far, eight of them attacks in Hormuz. (Seatrade Maritime, Mehr) The New York Times counted at least 11 tankers attacked in and around the strait since the previous Monday. (New York Times)

Tehran is trying to price the strait as Iranian water. Washington is trying to price Iranian oil out of the market. Both can be true at once. A U.S. official told the Wall Street Journal last week that Iran’s ship-targeting has improved. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said the waterway stays closed until Iran’s conditions are met. U.S. Central Command has said the naval blockade of Iranian ports continues to redirect commercial vessels; the “130th ship” figure in Monday’s CENTCOM note was not reconfirmed in the open reporting used here.

Watch whether the next wave hits loaded crude or empty hulls, and whether the redirect count keeps climbing while mediators still shop Tehran’s seven-day formula for reopening the strait.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on The Axios Show Saturday and reported overnight, said Iran will have no oil on the water and no oil revenue this week, “the first time in history” since it began pumping. He said that about 1.1 billion barrels of non-Iranian oil moved through the strait under U.S. protection and zero Iranian barrels.

President Trump said on Saturday that a decision is coming, “the easy way or the hard way.” Senior officials met Friday at Camp David, with Vice President Vance chairing, with Rubio, Hegseth, Bessent, Ratcliffe, Witkoff, and Gen. Dan Caine. One U.S. official told Axios that things were “decided or at least deeply discussed.”

Fairford emptied after an Iranian drone warning. All 12 B-1s at RAF Fairford, the main U.S. bomber hub in Europe and a launch point for strikes on Iran, left over the weekend and went home. Officials told the Financial Times the move followed warnings of a possible Iranian short-range drone attack on aircraft and personnel inside the base. President Trump said Monday there were “some threats,” that the people who made them “would be linked to Iran,” and that the bombers were moved rather than left as a target. Iran has already listed Fairford as a legitimate target. (Financial Times, BBC)

British police arrested five men near the base late last month on suspicion of terrorism. They were bailed, and no explosives were found in three vans. Secretary Rubio had earlier said the withdrawal was not directly tied to that specific plot. Details remain incomplete and, in places, contradictory. Counter Terrorism Policing later arrested a sixth suspect, a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. He too was bailed. None of the six has been charged. Separate from Fairford, British police charged two Iranian nationals, Rahman Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, with preparing or assisting terrorism in an alleged plot against the Jewish community in Manchester. No public connection has been drawn to the Fairford investigation.

Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb showed what cheap drones launched from nearby can do to a bomber fleet parked in the open. Tehran is trying to export that lesson to a NATO base. Pulling the aircraft is force protection. It also advertises that Iranian reach now includes the bomber line the United States uses to hit Iran.

Watch whether the B-1s reappear at Diego Garcia or at a field closer to the Gulf, and whether the U.K. investigation produces charges that name an Iranian handler.

FBI stops an alleged PRC agent at the gate to Shanghai. The FBI arrested Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, an Irvine realtor, at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday before a flight to Shanghai. She is charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China. The complaint says she and an accomplice traveled to Seattle in September 2025, filmed the home and vehicles of Ting-Yu Lai — the son of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, an engineer living in the United States — and sent video and license plates to a Chinese handler on WeChat. FBI Special Agent Kevin Holt wrote that pictures of close relatives, homes, and cars would be useful “if the PRC wish to obtain leverage over the President of Taiwan during any potential conflict.” She appeared in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. (CBS News, Los Angeles Times)

This is pre-conflict targeting of a democratic leader’s family on U.S. soil, not influence work at a distance.

Watch whether the case stays a foreign-agent charge or expands, and whether Taipei changes the security posture of officials’ relatives in the United States.

Mocha is back in government hands. Bab al-Mandeb is the prize. Yemeni government forces, backed by heavy Saudi airstrikes, say they have retaken the Red Sea port of Mocha, Dhubab, and positions around Bab al-Mandeb after the Houthis seized them in early September. Reuters sources cited by Al Jazeera said government troops reached the outskirts Monday as Houthi fighters pulled toward the highlands. The defense ministry later said the city had fallen. A Houthi spokesman called the claims fabricated and said the group still holds its gains. The Houthis have also claimed strikes on Saudi airports and oil sites. (Al Jazeera, Al Jazeera, October 5) Secretary Rubio said Monday that Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have a right to defend themselves and to retake lost ground.

Hormuz is already contested. Houthi control of the Bab al-Mandeb approaches would have let Iran’s Yemeni proxy tax the Red Sea route that was supposed to be the bypass. Recapturing this ground does not end the problem. The Houthis still hold Sanaa and a deep missile inventory. It does reverse the September gain that most improved Tehran’s leverage.

Watch whether the advance holds past the first Houthi counterattack, and whether Riyadh’s air campaign stays on missile sites or spreads.

Cartel drones at the southern border. The Army is testing counter-drone systems around Yuma after Falcon Peak, a U.S. Northern Command exercise in Arizona from August 31 to September 25. Reuters reported that Brigadier General Brian Filler, deputy commander for operations at Joint Task Force Southern Border, said the military detected 378 drone incursions in the previous 30 days, mostly commercial aircraft used for surveillance tied to smuggling. The Defense Department has put the same 378 figure on the period from August 22, with 75 turned back, 15 engaged, and one captured. The military has said it downed cartel drones with lasers after the systems were first used on the border on August 24. (The Defense Watch, citing Reuters and Fox News)

The same class of cheap drones that emptied Fairford is already crossing the southern border in large numbers. The cartels are using it for reconnaissance. It is also a ready template for a state adversary. Lasers that work in Arizona are the same family of systems the joint force needs in the Gulf and the Pacific.

Watch whether the 30-day incursion count keeps rising after the laser deployments, and whether the new counter-drone directive shortens the path from testing to fielding.

Russia reports plague. A lab worker at the Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East, in Shelekhov outside Irkutsk, died last week of pneumonia. Russian authorities have not confirmed pneumonic plague. WHO’s first read is moderate-to-low risk in Irkutsk, low for Russia, and very low for Europe. Moscow told the WHO that contacts tested negative for dangerous pathogens and that monitoring of those contacts is finished. Secretary Rubio said Monday the administration is watching and that it is cause for focus, not alarm. President Trump said the United States would help. The open question for U.S. planners is the pathogen and whether it is contained. Natalie Winters reports that the lab held an exercise five weeks before the death. We will continue to monitor.