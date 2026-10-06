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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
Oct 7

nice write up (whoever you are :)

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
Oct 6

Between you (ie: AND), Bryan Wright and Mike Baker, this allows for a very informed briefing for the general public. Much of the time, a lot better source of news than the MSM. Good Job!

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