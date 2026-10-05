Five items that matter this morning: the Strait of Hormuz is being hit again while Tehran dangles a ceasefire formula it does not intend to honor on American terms; a third U.S. carrier is moving toward the Gulf even as a Japan-based carrier remains tied down there; China and Russia are rehearsing together and arming Iran’s war; Moscow has announced a winter campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure; and the munitions bill for the Iran war effort is already visible in the Pacific.

Hormuz attacks resume as Tehran “reviews” a U.S. reply

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned ships using the U.S.-backed route through the Strait of Hormuz that they would be targeted. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations center has logged seven strikes on vessels around the waterway since September 28, plus another reported Sunday. A U.S. official told the Wall Street Journal that Iran’s ability to hit ships has improved in recent weeks. AIS-visible traffic on Sunday was down to nine commercial crossings, none of them tankers. Iranian Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the strait remains closed until Iran’s conditions are met. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran is reviewing U.S. views, passed through mediators, on the “seven-day plan” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi floated in New York.

Roughly a fifth of global oil normally moves through Hormuz. Shuttle transfers outside the strait have pushed crude exports back to near pre-war levels, but a tighter IRGC targeting cycle can undo that without a single decisive battle. The regime is using the waterway as leverage while it rebuilds.

Watch whether mediators produce a written U.S. answer Tehran will publish, and whether CENTCOM treats the next dark-ship strike as a blockade violation or as background noise.

Roosevelt strike group and Marines head for CENTCOM



The USS Theodore Roosevelt (Carrier Strike Group 9, Carrier Air Wing 11) left San Diego on September 27. A separate amphibious group built around the USS Makin Island, with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is also moving. U.S. officials told The National and the Wall Street Journal the force is bound for the Middle East and could be in theater by late November. Reporting differs on whether this is a third carrier alongside the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington, or a relief for the Japan-based Washington. The safer reading is both a reinforcement and a rotation: the Washington was pulled from the Western Pacific to cover the Iran fight. President Trump has said the choice on Iran is a deal or further strikes, and has noted decision-making occurring after the November 3 midterms.

Carrier presence is what keeps the blockade and strike option credible after more than 200 days of Operation Epic Fury. Pulling a forward-deployed Pacific carrier to the Gulf is a gift to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planners, whether or not a third deck stays.

Watch whether the George Washington actually returns to Japan when the Roosevelt arrives, and any CENTCOM statement on rules for the next IRGC missile shot at a U.S. ship.



Beijing and Moscow are underwriting the other side of the same war

China joins Russia in a massive exercise built around lessons from Ukraine. (PLA Navy/Facebook)



Iran says Maritime Security Belt 2026 — the eighth iteration of its naval drills with China and Russia — will run this month in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman, with both the regular navy and the IRGC Navy. Separately, PLA troops joined Russia’s Centre-2026 exercise in the Chelyabinsk region alongside Belarus, Pakistan, and Central Asian forces. Moscow billed the drills as incorporating Ukraine lessons: mass drones, electronic warfare, unmanned ground systems. Earlier customs and intelligence reporting this year documented large Chinese shipments of drone and missile components to Iran, alleged satellite imagery before a strike that killed U.S. troops in Jordan, and Russian restocking of Iranian drones.

This is not mediation. It is a wartime supply-and-exercise relationship aimed at U.S. sea control. Chinese anti-ship missiles, solid-fuel precursors, and Beidou access change the cost of the next U.S. strike package. Joint drills let the PLA absorb Russian combat data without fighting.

Watch which Chinese and Russian hulls actually show up, and whether Treasury names the banks or front companies moving the parts.



Russia opens the rhetorical case for a hard winter



The Russian Defense Ministry said on October 4 it is intensifying strikes on infrastructure in Kyiv and across Ukraine, framing the campaign as retaliation for Ukrainian hits on Russian targets since June. Between October 1 and 4, Russian forces struck the Northern and Southern bridges in Kyiv seven times, aiming to split the city’s crossings of the Dnipro. President Zelensky said Russia used more than 1,900 strike drones (over 800 jet-powered), 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles in the week of September 27–October 4. On October 3, five Russian drones, including Banderol loitering munitions, came down in Moldova. In Kyiv on Sunday, Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a support package worth more than €1.3 billion, weighted toward air defense and winter energy.

Moscow is trying to break Kyiv’s bridges and knock out the power grid because it has not been able to win the war on the ground. Drones falling inside Moldova are not a local mishap. They landed next door to NATO. The immediate question is whether Europe has enough air-defense missiles to keep Ukraine’s cities and power plants covered through the winter.

Watch whether the next wave hits transformers and rail junctions harder than the bridges, and whether Berlin’s package is missiles or money.



The Iran war’s quiet winner is China — and the magazine count shows it



Michael Horowitz, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for emerging technologies in the Biden administration, told India Today that China has gained more from the U.S.–Iran war than any other state, and that the fight has drawn down U.S. stocks of Tomahawks, long-range anti-ship missiles, and SM-6s. He called China the largest threat he has seen in his career, including the Soviet Union. That tracks with the carrier movements above: a Japan-based deck is in the Arabian Sea, and the missiles used against Iranian targets are the same missiles a Taiwan contingency would burn in the first weeks.

Adversaries do not have to win a battle in the Gulf. They win if Washington spends precision inventory and hull-years there while the PLA finishes its 2027-era preparations.

Watch for any Pentagon statement on replenishment rates for maritime strike weapons, and whether the George Washington’s air wing is back under Indo-Pacific Command before year’s end.

