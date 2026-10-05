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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
Oct 5

The multiple perplexing “WHY?”

… Why is there any operational industrial plants in Iran?

… Why is there any operational power plants in Iran?

… Why is there any operational desalination plants in Iran?

… Why is there any operational airports in Iran?

… Why is there any operational trains in Iran?

**Seems like infrastructure decimation would bring these goat herders to their knees, starve them out.

**Also seems like there’s assets of the IRGC leadership sitting abroad that could potentially be confiscated.

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SweetPea128's avatar
SweetPea128
Oct 5

First, I am thrilled with the resumption of AND and would like to know the producers. I know Sam’s widow was a part; is she involved?

Second, FINISH it! Bomb, blast, invade whatever and get the Hormuz opened! Tired of bs diplomacy only to be back in the same spot a week later. Pull the plug. Does anyone actually think Russia or China will counterattack? Finish it!

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