National security

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh again on Sunday with a projectile that started a fire in the terminal complex, killing one person and injuring eleven. That followed Saturday’s strike on the same facility, which killed at least thirteen (including one American citizen) and wounded more than three hundred. Saudi authorities reported air defenses intercepting a cruise missile nearby, and the airport has been closed since the weekend. The Houthis claimed the weekend strikes plus attacks on Dammam airport and Aramco facilities, warning that Saudi transit hubs remain targets. This is a clear escalation in the proxy fight that raises the cost of Saudi involvement in Yemen while an Iranian-backed group retains reach against civilian aviation and energy sites. Open reporting has not fully established the exact munitions that got through or the degree of real-time Iranian direction. Watch whether Riyadh or the United States moves to kinetic replies, and whether further claims target energy infrastructure. (Reuters; New York Post)

Hours after the United States Central Command disabled the Panama-flagged cargo ship M/V Ocean Molica (also known as Arika Sun) in the Gulf of Oman for trying to run the blockade of Iranian ports, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that an outbound tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was struck on the port side by an unknown projectile, starting a fire. The crew was safe. Iranian sources separately claimed a tanker hit one of their naval mines. The blockade remains in force; United States Central Command has disabled four commercial vessels and turned around 135 since it resumed in July, while destroying ten tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shadow fleet. Attacks continue even as some crude volume still moves under escort. This keeps pressure on insurance, routing, and product prices without sealing the waterway. Watch the next interdiction for clearer attribution and any change in Gulf partner escort or diversion patterns. (New York Post; United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reporting via multiple outlets)

President Trump announced Sunday on Truth Social an “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, effective immediately, with both sides having agreed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the announcement was news to him but that Kyiv would support it if Moscow did; he also reported subsequent Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy sites. Moscow has not confirmed any such agreement. The announcement followed a temporary United States waiver allowing Russian diesel into markets and Trump’s public suggestion that Ukraine should stop hitting Russian refineries and consider new leadership. Prior similar claims have not held. The move prioritizes near-term fuel-price relief ahead of the midterms over sustained pressure on Russian energy revenues that fund the war in Ukraine. Watch whether Russian strikes on Ukrainian power and heating continue, and whether any diesel cargoes actually move in volume. (Reuters; BBC; New York Post)

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Monday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. At least one flew more than 900 kilometers and fell into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone; Japan detected at least two. Seoul assessed the launches as a response to its own recent hypersonic test. This continues a streak of weapons demonstrations during a prolonged freeze in diplomacy. The tests advance missile technology and signal resolve without crossing into a direct crisis. Watch for any South Korean or Japanese defensive moves and whether Pyongyang pairs the launches with further claims. (New York Post/AP)

A senior Iranian official said Tehran finds the latest United States response to a proposal to end the war “insufficient” and is no longer responding, according to state media. The same official warned of attacks on regional cables, data centers, and artificial intelligence facilities if fighting intensifies. The IRGC navy separately warned that any ship turning off navigation systems in the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as hostile. Negotiations via intermediaries continue, but the public line is hardening. This raises the prospect of expanded cyber or infrastructure targeting even if kinetic strikes pause. Watch for any confirmed probes against regional data or energy networks. (Associated Press)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and National Security Agency (NSA) issued a joint advisory that Chinese government-linked actors enabled by the Integrity Technology Group are combining automated scanning, botnets, and hands-on techniques to target critical infrastructure worldwide, including United States sectors. Authorities seized domains tied to the group’s Microscan and FishHub tools used for vulnerability scanning and spear-phishing against power, energy, universities, and other targets. This is the second public disruption of the firm’s infrastructure. Pre-positioning for longer-term access remains the operational concern. Watch for follow-on defensive advisories or further seizures. (CISA; Department of Justice)

Foreign policy

President Trump has said he will review whether the United States joins Saudi strikes on the Houthis after the Riyadh airport attacks and that he will speak with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. No new formal proposal on Iran beyond the existing contact via mediation emerged overnight. Russia and China continue to limit themselves to diplomatic statements while Iran absorbs pressure alone. (Reuters; New York Post)

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude traded near $105 and West Texas Intermediate near $92 early Monday, holding a substantial war premium as Houthi strikes and Hormuz incidents offset the diesel-waiver headline. Some reports showed modest early declines as traders weighed the energy-ceasefire claim against continued shipping risk. Equity markets are open; the bond market is closed for the holiday. Actual diesel arrivals and any further tanker incidents will determine whether the product market eases. Watch the next petroleum status data and reported cargo movements. (Euronext)

Domestic politics

No floor vote or new executive order in the last eighteen hours changes the security picture. President Trump is scheduled to travel to Youngstown, Ohio, today for remarks this evening. Equity markets open normally; many federal offices and the bond market are observing the Columbus Day holiday.

Also worth knowing

Astronomers examining older Hubble data reported chemical signatures consistent with a possible second-generation planet, roughly Jupiter-sized, forming from material ejected by a white dwarf star about 270 light-years away. If confirmed, it would be the first detection of this kind. Separately, researchers continue reporting progress on self-stabilizing nuclear clocks based on thorium-229, achieving relative precision on the order of one second in tens of millions of years in early prototypes. (New York Post; ScienceDaily)

Worth a second look

The open-source picture of Russia and China limiting themselves to statements and limited dual-use support, while Iran absorbs the main pressure, is clearest in recent analysis of the “CRINK” grouping’s practical limits. It explains why Tehran’s partners calculate the costs of direct involvement as higher than the gains. (CSIS)

On the schedule today

President Trump travels to Youngstown, Ohio, for evening remarks. United States equity markets open; bond markets are closed for the holiday. Watch for any further Hormuz or energy-infrastructure updates and any Moscow response to the ceasefire claim.