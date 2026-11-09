National Security

Trump meets Qatar’s prime minister today as reports surface of a phased U.S. offer to Iran. President Trump and Vice President Vance will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House today. Qatar is expected to urge Trump to give negotiations more time rather than resume major military operations. Emirati outlet Erem News reports that the U.S. has proposed a phased plan that begins with a partial lifting of the blockade in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with nuclear talks and gradual sanctions relief to follow. Israel Hayom separately reports Qatar will present an Iranian-approved proposal to reopen Hormuz in exchange for lifting the blockade and releasing $8 billion in frozen assets. Neither report has been confirmed. Rubio, while departing for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris, called Iran’s demands “outrageous” and unrealistic and said no breakthrough is near. Trump said Sunday that new strikes are highly unlikely if talks produce a strong agreement, but that the U.S. has identified additional targets, including bridges. Watch for any White House statement after the meeting and whether the blockade terms shift.

Strikes and shipping attacks continue around the strait. The U.S. struck Qeshm Island again overnight into Monday, and a senior Iranian source told Reuters the strikes are targeting radar systems for air defense and ship navigation, plus missile-launcher and mine-laying bases. A provincial official said the strikes hit no vital infrastructure. Explosions were also reported near the port of Jask. Iran said Sunday that a tanker hit a mine east of the strait. On Saturday, U.S. forces disabled the St. Kitts-flagged cargo ship M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman after it tried to leave an Iranian port. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has also stood up Task Force Iron Gate, a roughly 20-person Tampa-based team targeting Iran’s land borders and Caspian routes. Tehran warned Monday of “dire consequences” from any renewed attacks. Watch for strikes beyond Qeshm and Jask, and for any Iranian response against shipping.

Houthis escalate against Saudi Arabia. Sunday’s missile attacks on Riyadh damaged Aramco’s tower in the King Abdullah Financial District after Saudi defenses intercepted two ballistic and two cruise missiles. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed six operations against Aramco facilities, Riyadh airport and Saudi military positions. Watch for Saudi retaliation inside Yemen.

China in the Pacific

Beijing spreads its navy across the first island chain. China has two carriers at sea at once. The Fujian is in the South China Sea, and the Liaoning has been training in the Philippine Sea, beyond the first island chain, on its first blue-water deployment in four months. Taiwan’s National Security Council chief, Joseph Wu, said late last month that more than 50 Chinese naval and official vessels were operating from southern Japan to Taiwan and off the Philippines, calling the threat to all three “obvious.” At Scarborough Shoal, the Philippine Coast Guard is investigating a Chinese vessel carrying unidentified equipment inside the lagoon, possibly for underwater work, with three China Coast Guard ships, five maritime militia vessels and a navy warship nearby. The USS Theodore Roosevelt is operating in the South China Sea. The pattern is a distributed presence that tests Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines all at once.

Taiwan: low weekend tempo, steady pressure. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense tracked four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties, six navy vessels and two official ships in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Two of the aircraft crossed into the southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). That is well below the 85 sorties recorded in the last week of October. The air picture has eased, but the naval presence has not. Watch for a rebound around APEC.

Trump expects a three-way meeting with Xi and Putin in China next week. Trump said Sunday he expects to meet Xi and Putin together at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, 18–19 November, to discuss ending the Iran war and “denuclearization.” Beijing said Monday it is in communication with relevant parties about the meeting. The Wall Street Journal reports Putin wants to use the talks to broker a Ukraine deal on Moscow’s terms. The summit will take place in Xi’s backyard, weeks after Beijing showcased its Global Governance Forum.

Foreign Policy

G7 foreign ministers meet in Paris. Rubio joins counterparts in Paris today and Tuesday, with Iran, Ukraine, energy and AI on the agenda. It is his first trip abroad since the midterms.

Iran digs in on terms. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called Tehran’s two-day plan the most reasonable offer on the table and demanded that Washington lift sanctions and the blockade before talks begin. Iran also ruled out transferring its uranium abroad or allowing inspections of damaged nuclear sites. Separately, President Pezeshkian said the supreme leader has ordered an end to the “no war, no peace” stalemate, without saying how.

Domestic Politics

Stephen Miller takes over as chief of staff today, as Trump concedes deportations went “too tough.” Miller replaces Susie Wiles, who resigned last Thursday and will stay on to run political operations. In his first interview since the midterms, Trump told 60 Minutes that his deportation policy “was too tough” and “ultimately… hurt me.” He said he gets “an A+” for closing the border but was hurt by removals of people with jobs whose only offense was illegal entry. He said yes when asked whether a deal with Democrats could include legal status for undocumented workers. Exit polls showed 58% think the administration’s immigration actions went too far. The tension is obvious: the immigration policy’s chief architect is now running the White House. Watch whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidance changes.

The Hegseth impeachment vote could come by Wednesday. Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told CNN he will introduce new impeachment articles today, which would force a vote by Wednesday. He said passage is now “far more likely”, and several Republican sources expect it to pass. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the expected next speaker, is a “hard yes.” Republican leaders are expected to try to table the resolution. Hegseth called Massie, who lost his primary, “a disgruntled, defeated congressman”, and Trump again backed him Sunday night. Conviction would require two-thirds of the Senate, which is unlikely.

The lame duck opens with a shutdown clock. Congress returns today. Government funding expires 11 December, and none of the 12 FY2027 spending bills has passed. The Senate will try to advance a bipartisan permitting reform bill, and new-member orientation is under way.

Two Senate races remain uncalled. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom narrowly leads Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith with the count due for certification by 13 November. The state has no automatic recount, and no Democrat has represented Mississippi in the Senate since 1989. In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola has slightly more first-place votes than Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, but neither has a majority. Under Alaska’s ranked-choice system, the last-place candidates will be eliminated on 18 November and their voters’ second choices redistributed, and an early analysis suggests those votes will tip the race to Sullivan.

Economic Policy and Markets

Oil extends its slide. Brent fell to about $93.44, its lowest level since early September and down nearly 5% from Friday’s $98.32 settle, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to about $86.65 by midday in Europe. That follows last week’s 16% drop, Brent’s biggest weekly decline since the start of the COVID pandemic. Traders are pricing in a possible diplomatic deal based on Trump’s remarks and the Qatar meeting, despite continued shipping attacks. October Consumer Price Index (CPI) data arrives tomorrow.

Other Items

Physicists find first evidence of an ultra-rare particle decay. CERN’s LHCb experiment reported the first evidence of a “beauty” particle decaying into two muons, a process predicted about once in 10 billion decays, after a search dating to 1984. At 3.2 sigma, the result is evidence but short of the five-sigma discovery threshold.

Worth a Second Look

“China’s first aircraft carrier forms ‘evolving pattern’ of voyages in disputed Asian seas” (Defense News) explains how the Liaoning’s routine deployments are training China’s newer carriers, useful background before Shenzhen.

Scheduled Today

Trump and Vance meet Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani at the White House.

Congress returns for the lame duck, and Massie is expected to file Hegseth impeachment articles.

Stephen Miller’s first day as chief of staff.

G7 foreign ministers convene in Paris (through Tuesday).

The Week Ahead

Tuesday 10 Nov: October CPI. Israel’s new Knesset sworn in. U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi. Senate Republican leadership elections.

Wednesday 11 Nov: Veterans Day, and the likely deadline for the Hegseth vote.

Friday 13 Nov: Mississippi Senate certification deadline.

18–19 Nov: APEC in Shenzhen, with a possible Trump–Xi–Putin meeting. Alaska ranked-choice tabulation on the 18th.

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