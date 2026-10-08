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steve wondel's avatar
steve wondel
Oct 8

We miss Sam, but I wanted to let you know I like your format of short, to the point news. We'll done!

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S Malone's avatar
S Malone
Oct 8

I don't mean to be an ignoramus, but who is writing the column these days? It's really good and straight to the point. As others have said, we miss Mr. Sam and I am just curious who the author is. Saving every column just like I did with Sam.

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