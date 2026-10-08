National security

No significant changes in the Fairford case. The UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing still has a live case on the September 27 incident at Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, a base the U.S. Air Force has used in the Iran war. Five British men in their twenties, from London, were arrested after three suspicious vehicles were reported near the base, first on explosives suspicions and then on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act; they were released on bail with conditions after searches found no improvised explosive device and only a quantity of petrol. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said officers were looking at multiple lines, including whether proxies or people working for a foreign state, knowingly or not, were involved. A sixth man, a British-Iranian dual national, was arrested on October 1 and released on bail. On October 6, a seventh man, a 22-year-old British national, was arrested in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts; the others remained on bail, and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said the case was still live. President Trump said on September 28 that he was surprised they had been released and that he would not have done it. Iran’s embassy has been reported as denying any link; Ben Habib posted October 6 that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had reportedly recruited British nationals for a Ukrainian-style drone attack on Fairford, possibly with car bombs, to destroy American bombers and kill U.S. personnel, and that the suspects had been bailed.

Police have confirmed the arrests, the suspicions, the petrol, the absence of a device in the vans, and the bail. What is not proven is a completed plot, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tasking, or a foreign-state hand. Operationally, the U.S. Air Force pulled its remaining B-1 bombers off Fairford on October 4; Trump tied the move to threats and, asked about Iran, answered in the affirmative, while U.S. officials have told reporters the concern included a possible drone attack. Watch whether the seventh arrest produces a charge, and whether U.S. Central Command puts the bombers back within range of Iran.

A tanker off the north coast of Qatar reported being hit by multiple projectiles on Wednesday, about 300 miles west of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. The notice did not identify the attacker, and it did not provide a casualty count. The same day Iran said it would close a route being used to move oil around its blockade of the strait. Strikes on tankers in the week to October 5 were the highest weekly total since the war began, at least a dozen on oil and gas carriers by the count of maritime security firms. Watch whether UKMTO and the Joint Maritime Information Center start naming the firing party, and whether traffic on the southern, U.S.-protected channel actually drops.

The White House asked the Pentagon for Iran strike options. The White House has asked the Pentagon for strike options against Iranian targets that could be used before the November midterms, The Atlantic reported Wednesday, citing two administration officials. U.S. Central Command is drawing the options. Scope, targets, and whether anything is ordered are still open. A White House official told the magazine the president “has all options available at any time” and did not answer on timing. It matters because the Hormuz campaign is already moving oil prices, and a limited strike would not, by itself, reopen the strait.

A team from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Force arrived in Belarus this week for “Eurasia Antiterror 2026,” a Shanghai Cooperation Organization counterterrorism drill that starts today with special units from Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, and Uzbekistan. Al-Monitor reported that Beijing has turned down Iranian requests to intervene more directly in the war with the United States and Israel. The useful question is whether Chinese or Russian officers are using it to pass air-defense or drone lessons, not whether Beijing is about to fight.

China’s People’s Liberation Army took part in Russia’s Center-2026 command-and-staff exercise in the Chelyabinsk region, which ran into last weekend, with President Vladimir Putin observing. Russian state media said the drills applied lessons from the Ukraine war and involved more than 47,000 troops from eight countries, including China, Belarus, and Pakistan. Chinese coverage said People’s Liberation Army troops from the Central Theater Command practiced with unmanned systems and drone swarms, and Global Times reported Type 99A tanks operating alongside those systems. This is the Chinese Communist Party learning someone else’s war at low cost. Watch for the same unmanned tactics showing up in later People’s Liberation Army exercises opposite Taiwan.

Foreign policy

Nothing of significance overnight outside the Iran war and the China-Russia drill circuit. The third carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, was already en route from an earlier order; that is context for the Pentagon options.

Rubio speaks at the Acropolis:

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude was back above $104 a barrel this morning, up about 4 percent, with West Texas Intermediate near $92, on the Hormuz attacks and on Gulf of Mexico shut-ins from Tropical Storm Isaias. U.S. stock futures were down, and Treasury yields were higher. Reuters.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, speaking in Istanbul, signaled a possible pause at the October meeting and said further increases would likely be needed to get inflation to 2 percent, with flexibility on pace. Traders are pricing a hold in October and leaving a December increase open. Hormuz sets the gasoline price, and the gasoline price is what the strike-options debate is partly about. Watch whether Brent holds over $100 into the U.S. open.

This morning’s 8:30 a.m. Labor Department report: For the week ending October 3, 197,000 Americans filed a new claim for unemployment benefits, 2,000 fewer than the week before and a bit under the 200,000 economists had expected. The four-week average is 198,000. People already on benefits rose by 17,000, to 1.716 million, in the week ending September 26. Layoffs are still low. The war and $4-plus gasoline have not yet produced a wave of job cuts.

Domestic

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack by calling Israel’s campaign in Gaza a genocide and cited a death toll of more than 74,000 Palestinians. The New York Post headline: “Mamdani’s tone-deaf Oct. 7 post attacks Israel for ‘ongoing genocide,’ sparks outrage.” The article stated, “The mayor’s words stood in stark contrast to those of other prominent local elected officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, who noted that Oct. 7, 2023 was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Plague update

The U.S. State Department sent Moscow a demarche requesting more information about a reported illness in Irkutsk. A 28-year-old technician at Russia’s Anti-Plague Institute, Daria Shipilova, died after what Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s public-health agency, called pneumonia of unknown etiology. More than 200 contacts were quarantined and have mostly been released after negative tests. A lab death plus a quarantine is a biosecurity question until Moscow produces the isolate. On the current record, it is not an outbreak.

Worth a second look

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Force is in Minsk for “Eurasia Antiterror 2026” with special units from China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, and Beijing has turned down Iranian requests to enter the war directly. IRGC Joins SCO Anti-Terror Drill In Belarus Amid Tensions With US: “The latest deployment comes as Iran continues to broaden its military and strategic engagement with Russia, China and other regional partners.”

On the calendar today St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem speaks this afternoon on the economy and policy. A 30-year Treasury auction. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization counterterrorism exercise in Belarus is underway. No White House event on the Fairford case is listed.