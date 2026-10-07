National security

Counter Terrorism Policing in Britain arrested a seventh man on 6 October in the Westminster area of London, a 22-year-old British national, on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in connection with the 27 September incident near Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Fairford Base, used by the U.S. Air Force to fly B-1 and B-52 bombers against Iran after London approved its use for defensive strikes, has been a stated target of Iran. Five British men in their 20s from London were arrested near the base on 27 September on explosives and preparation-of-terrorism suspicions after three suspicious vehicles were reported heading toward the perimeter; they were later released on bail with conditions, an investigative decision police said was grounded in experience and strategy. A sixth man, a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, was arrested in Westminster on 1 October and also bailed. No one has been charged. Police found gasoline, an accelerant, in the vans and no explosives. Senior national coordinator Vicki Evans said the case remains live and that detectives are still working multiple lines of inquiry. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are strong indications Iran played a part; Iran’s embassy denied any link. President Trump said he would not have released the earlier suspects and later confirmed the United States pulled the remaining B-1 bombers from Fairford on 4 October because of threats he tied to Iran. U.S. and British officials, speaking without names, told the New York Times that the aircraft were withdrawn on information about a possible drone attack ordered by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as part of a wider plot against aircraft and American personnel. Ben Habib posted on 6 October that the IRGC had reportedly recruited British nationals for a Ukrainian-style drone attack, possibly backed by car bombs, to destroy American bombers and kill U.S. personnel, and that the suspects had been bailed.

That drone-and-car-bomb account is an allegation, not a police finding. What is confirmed is the sequence of arrests, the bail, the fuel, and the absence of explosives in the vans. Official statements say the investigation is open and that a foreign state involvement is being considered. What is not proven is who directed the men, whether a workable device or drone package existed, or that the IRGC tasking that Habib described is the plot police can charge. We will see whether they charge the seventh man or release him on bail. Also, Burnham’s “strong indications” of foreign (Iranian) involvement have not been put on the record in a form a court can use.

Yemen’s Houthis, the Iran-aligned group, attacked Aden international airport with ballistic missiles and explosive drones on 7 October as Saudi-backed government forces pressed a counter-offensive around the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh and another aimed at Khamis Mushait. Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Monday evening that strikes hit Saudi airports, including King Khalid in Riyadh, with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones; Senator Chris Murphy, in Riyadh, reported urgent alerts on both nights he was there. Bab el-Mandeb is the alternate energy route, while the war has constrained the Strait of Hormuz. The operational point is that an Iranian proxy is still able to hit airports and threaten a chokepoint even while Tehran is under direct U.S. and Israeli pressure. Watching to see whether the government advance on the Red Sea coast holds once Saudi air cover thins, and whether Riyadh gets the U.S. help it has asked for.

Ukraine launched a large drone attack on the Moscow region overnight into 6 October. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 650 drones were sent to the city and that air defenses shot down 105 on the approach; Russia’s TASS called it one of the largest Ukrainian attacks in two years. That assessment is a Russian claim, not an independent count. It matters because the same drone methods are now the template adversaries and their recruiters are alleged to be copying against fixed U.S. aircraft, including at Fairford. Watch whether Moscow answers with a strike package against Ukrainian energy nodes or keeps the response inside the existing tempo.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent a contingent from the Central Theater Command to Russia’s Center-2026 exercise, held 28 September to 3 October. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said the drills used more than 600 unmanned aerial vehicles and 60 unmanned ground vehicles and drew on Russia’s Ukraine experience; PLA accounts said Chinese forces took part in reconnaissance, strike, obstacle breaching, and multi-directional assault. This is not an alliance commitment. Beijing is studying how to move armor in a drone-saturated fight, which is the problem it would face on a Taiwan beach. On 6 October, a reporter asked China’s Foreign Ministry about U.S. officials who now think a Chinese invasion of Taiwan before 2028 is less likely. The spokesman did not address that assessment. He repeated Beijing’s standard line: Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter, and China opposes U.S. arms sales to the island. The question came after Taiwan took delivery of the first two of 66 F-16V fighters it ordered from the United States in 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, California, on 4 October at Los Angeles International Airport before a planned departure to China, and charged her with acting as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China. Prosecutors allege she traveled to Seattle in 2025 at the direction of Chinese officials and sent photos, video, and license-plate data on a son of Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, and his family.

Beijing’s spokesman was asked about the case on 6 October and did not address the charge. The operational read is transnational repression on U.S. soil against the family of a leader China has threatened to take by force. The complaint is an allegation until tested. Watch whether the case produces named Ministry of State Security or United-Front handlers, or stays at the level of a single traveler.

Another plague victim. In Siberia, a 28-year-old worker at an anti-plague institute near Irkutsk, named in local reports as Darya Shipilova, died between 1 and 2 October after local accounts said she broke a test tube containing the pathogen that causes pneumonic plague on 25 September. Nearly 200 contacts were placed on a three-week quarantine. Russia has downplayed the case. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would be irresponsible to speculate about an intentionally modified strain and urged Moscow to share more information; President Trump, on 6 October, said he would call President Vladimir Putin “very soon” and offered U.S. help. What’s unknown is whether this is an accidental release beyond the institute, human-to-human spread, or involves any engineered strain. Watch whether the call produces a sample-sharing offer or another Russian denial.

Foreign policy

Israel’s National Security Council on 6 October warned of an increased threat to Israelis and Jews abroad on the anniversary of the 7 October 2023 Hamas massacre, and advised against posting travel info on social media sites. It further warned against traveling to Jordan and Qatar, and advised against large gatherings. Hamas is degraded inside Gaza. The warning is about cells and sympathizers abroad, not a repeat of the 2023 ground assault. Watch whether Hamas, Iran, or neither claims any incident today.

Economic policy

Brent crude was near $100 to $101 a barrel into 7 October, up modestly overnight, as a forming Gulf of Mexico storm threatened U.S. Gulf refining and Houthi attacks kept prices from dropping. On 6 October Brent settled at $100.58 and West Texas Intermediate at $89.44, little changed, after traders noted roughly 12 million barrels a day of crude and 2 million barrels a day of products leaving the Middle East by tanker over seven to ten days, and Saudi Arabia reporting 5.8 million barrels a day through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu. The Group of Seven has agreed to release 100 million barrels of emergency diesel and crude, without a country-by-country split. The war is still the price-setter. The market is trading the barrels that get out, not a ceasefire. Watch the Energy Information Administration stock report today and whether the diesel release is real volume or a press line.

Domestic

No floor vote or signed order in the last 18 hours changes the security picture. Murphy’s Riyadh trip is travel, not a legislative act. The concrete item on the calendar is the Federal Reserve’s 2:00 p.m. Eastern release of the minutes from the 15–16 September meeting. With Brent still above $100, the minutes will reveal how the committee is weighing war-driven energy prices against the labor data already out.

Also worth noting

Japanese reporting, carried by the Washington Examiner, says the U.S. Marine Corps Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), which fires the Naval Strike Missile, is due on Yonaguni for the 19–29 October Keen Sword exercise with Japan. Yonaguni sits about 60 nautical miles from Taiwan. The Pentagon has yet to confirm this information. If the launchers do land, they put an anti-ship battery on the island closest to the strait.

Worth a look

Eric Schmitt and Julian Barnes, “Potential Iranian Drone Attack Led to Exit of U.S. Aircraft From British Air Base,” New York Times, 5 October 2026, updated 6 October. The piece is the clearest open account of why the B-1’s left Fairford, and of the gap between what officials are telling reporters and what police have charged. (New York Times,

On the schedule today

Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum status, 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Ten-year note auction, early afternoon. Federal Open Market Committee minutes, 2:00 p.m. Eastern. The 7 October anniversary is a threat day for Israeli and Jewish targets abroad.