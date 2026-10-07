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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
Oct 7

Hmmm(?), I’m surprised there’s no insight - commentary this morning from AND on the criminal within the CIA … “David Rush.” How many others within the CIA are committing similar criminal acts so as to enrich themselves, at the expense of the American Taxpayer?

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