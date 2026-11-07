National Security

U.S. strikes Iranian air defenses on Qeshm Island, the first strikes since the midterms. Trump said the U.S. carried out new limited strikes Friday targeting an Iranian air defense system, calling the action “minor.” Iranian state media reported two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the strikes knocked out the air defense systems in about 15 minutes. U.S. forces also carried out what they called defensive strikes Monday on Qeshm, Hengam and the Bandar Abbas area. Tehran’s accounts of a downed U.S. drone don’t match: the Iranian army claimed an MQ-9 Reaper, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed an MQ-1 Predator. Neither claim has been confirmed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Trump insists the U.S. is “not fighting” a war and says it has made a lot of progress with Iran in Qatar-led talks. Meanwhile, Pentagon officials told The New York Times that thousands of U.S. air and naval forces are poised to resume major combat on Trump’s order. The pattern is pressure and talks at the same time. Watch for Iranian retaliation and any CENTCOM statement on the drone claims.

Gulf shipping: first confirmed death in the latest tanker attacks; IRGC claims two more mine strikes. The tanker that United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported hit by two projectiles north of Qatar on Wednesday night has been identified as the Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-managed Velos Sapphire, sailing unladen toward Bahrain. The manager says one seafarer, first reported missing, was found dead aboard, and the ship was taken to Bahrain’s Khalifa Bin Salman Port for investigation. No one has claimed the attack. On Friday, the IRGC claimed two more tankers struck mines and caught fire and said the strait will stay closed until Iran’s seven conditions are met. Maritime officials have not confirmed any of the IRGC’s claims, and CENTCOM says the main lanes have been cleared of mines. Watch for attribution of the Velos Sapphire strike.

Saudi Arabia intercepts a drone near Mecca and Houthi missiles aimed at Najran. On Friday the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles fired at Najran and later destroyed a drone in the Mecca region. Debris fell after the Najran interceptions, and officials are assessing damage. The coalition did not say who launched the drone in Mecca. The Houthis deny targeting the holy cities and called Thursday’s coalition claim of a missile aimed at the Medina region a “blatant and grave falsehood.” Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have traded blows since a truce broke down in July. Watch for Saudi retaliation inside Yemen.

Hegseth impeachment resolution due early next week; Rubio denies departure rumors. Representative Thomas Massie plans to introduce his impeachment resolution Monday or Tuesday and expects enough Republican defectors to pass it. Trump says he has “every intention” of keeping Hegseth, while acknowledging a replacement would be easier to confirm before Democrats take the Senate in January. Separately, Bloomberg reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is weighing whether to leave the administration. Rubio told The New York Times that serving through the end of Trump’s term has “always been my plan,” and the White House called the report a “fabricated hoax.” The same January deadline applies to both men: any Cabinet change is easier to confirm before the Senate flips. Watch the House floor Monday and Tuesday.

Europe’s hoax bomb-threat campaign spreads to newsrooms; security officials meet next week. Since Monday, a wave of hoax bomb threats, mostly sent by email and phone, has targeted dozens of passenger flights across Europe, forcing diversions, emergency landings, airport searches and even fighter-jet escorts. No explosives have been found, and no one has claimed responsibility, but the coordinated scale of the threats has European officials treating them as a possible hybrid attack rather than isolated pranks. Friday’s wave hit Ireland’s RTÉ, which evacuated its Dublin headquarters, and Sky News confirmed it was also targeted. Bulgaria’s Nova TV and RTÉ received emails signed “Mikhail Andropov” under the heading “Message to the West,”. Czech police logged threats against nine Prague flights, and Hungary scrambled jets to escort airliners. No explosives have been found, and no one has claimed responsibility. European security experts meet in Brussels next week, and one intelligence analyst told AP there could be a Russian angle, while noting Iranian hybrid warfare is also active in Europe. The signature name is unverified and may be a deliberate false flag.

Foreign Policy

Iran reviewing Qatar’s nuclear proposals; Doha says both sides are working toward a deal. Two Middle East officials told AP that Iran is reviewing Qatari proposals aimed at bridging differences with the U.S. over its nuclear program, showing what AP called a glint of openness. One official stressed that Tehran still won’t negotiate until Washington meets its core conditions. Qatar’s prime minister said reports that talks had failed were false and deliberately distorted, and that both sides continue to work toward a deal. Axios reports Vice President Vance has held daily discussions with Qatar’s prime minister and Pakistan’s army chief, and that the current diplomatic push began with Vance’s letter to Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, proposing direct talks. Hegseth also spoke with his Qatari counterpart Friday. Watch for any public acceptance of Qatar’s two-day plan.

Russia hammers Kyiv ahead of next week’s U.S.-brokered talks. Overnight, Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles and 172 drones at Kyiv and other regions, hitting energy infrastructure, homes and Kyiv’s North Bridge over the Dnipro. President Zelensky said at least nine people were wounded, including a child, and AFP reports at least one death. Ukraine’s air force said it downed or suppressed four missiles and 149 drones, with hits at 24 locations and debris at 10 more. Ukraine struck back the same night, hitting an oil refinery in Saratov and a military plant in Oryol, while Moscow claimed it shot down 411 Ukrainian drones. Zelensky said Russia was “preparing for trilateral talks by launching ballistics.” Those talks, mediated by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are set for 10–11 November in Abu Dhabi. Watch whether Moscow keeps up the strikes during the talks.

Israel: Eisenkot expected to get the first shot at forming a government. President Isaac Herzog is expected to assign the mandate by next Tuesday, and Gadi Eisenkot is likely to receive it, though neither bloc has 61 seats. The new Knesset is sworn in on 10 November, and Herzog’s legal deadline is 11 November. A change of government in Jerusalem would reshape coordination on any renewed Iran campaign.

Economic Policy and Markets

Stocks steady after the AI rout; oil posts its biggest weekly drop since COVID. Friday’s close: S&P 500 +0.32% to 7,376, Nasdaq +1.09% to 24,579, Dow −0.46% to 51,286. For the week, the S&P fell 2.68% and the Nasdaq 3.37%, its fourth straight weekly loss, after Thursday’s selloff on fears of tougher AI regulation under a Democratic Congress. Brent settled at $98.32, down 13% on the week, on hopes for a diplomatic opening with Iran. October payrolls rose 165,000 against a 59,000 estimate, with unemployment at 4.1%. Consumer sentiment rose to a three-month high of 51.0, with year-ahead inflation expectations easing to 4.3%. A strong labor market keeps a December Fed rate hike in play. Watch for the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday.

Other Items Worth Knowing

CERN physicists report evidence of an ultra-rare particle decay. The LHCb experiment announced on 3 November reported evidence that a B0 meson decays into two muons, a process the Standard Model predicts about once in 10 billion decays and physicists have chased since 1984. At 3.2 sigma, the result falls short of formal discovery, but it agrees with theory and sharpens the search for physics beyond the Standard Model.

The Week Ahead