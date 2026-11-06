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Frank Scavo's avatar
Frank Scavo
5h

Kudos to Prez Trump, sec trez Bessent and sec war Hegseth for still doing thier job. Repubic Harmeet bailed after such poor practices and prosecutions...a roadmap of her own failures is linked here. Welcome to the turning. Stay frosty...and Ty Gina

https://immutabletruthelections.substack.com/p/harmeet-dhillon-took-my-5000-knitted?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=bnepe

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