National Security

Trump says an Iran war decision is coming “soon”; Qatar floats a two-day off-ramp. On Thursday, Trump met with his national security team on Iran, their first discussion since the midterms, and told reporters he would soon decide whether to resume all-out war. According to Axios, he is weighing three options: new strikes, continued economic strangulation, or a deal with significant concessions. Qatar’s draft runs over two days. On day one, the U.S. would lift its naval blockade and release some frozen Iranian funds, and Iran would invite IAEA inspectors to the bombed nuclear sites. On day two, Hormuz would reopen, and nuclear talks on the enriched-uranium stockpile would follow. Meanwhile, CENTCOM is finalizing preparations to resume major combat but has no new directive. Trump also said he would rather not destroy the rest of the country but might have to. Watch for a White House announcement, any change in CENTCOM's strike tempo, and Tehran’s answer to the Qatari draft.

President Donald Trump and his national security team meet in the Situation Room of the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Hormuz: IRGC claims more tanker fires on “unauthorized” routes; UKMTO confirms a separate projectile strike. The IRGC said on 5 November that one tanker struck a mine on a passage south of the strait, a second supertanker caught fire exiting the route to the east, and a tug sent to fight the fire also caught fire. The IRGC named no vessels, flags, owners, or casualties. The claim came a day after it said four tankers had been “destroyed.” The IRGC also claimed its electronic warfare unit landed and seized two U.S. LUCAS drones, and its statement taunted Washington over the Republicans’ election defeat. Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a tanker hit by two unidentified projectiles about 50 nautical miles north of Madinat ash Shamal, Qatar, at 2320 GMT on 4 November – the crew status and damage are unknown. The UKMTO report is verified. The IRGC list is not. Watch for named vessels, flag states, crew outcomes, and whether CENTCOM disputes these claims, as it has past IRGC mine claims.

Rezaei meets Putin and delivers a message from Khamenei; Tehran restates its seven conditions. Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei met Putin at the Kremlin on 5 November. The Kremlin confirmed he delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and said the talks covered the strategic partnership treaty and the Gulf. Rezaei said the discussion included a proposed Russia-to-Iran gas pipeline and Russian support for ending what he called U.S. aggression. Afterward, he said neither Hormuz nor negotiations would open until Washington meets Iran’s seven conditions. GRU chief Igor Kostyukov sat in on the meeting – a detail worth noting. The message’s contents remain undisclosed, and Moscow has announced no concrete commitment beyond its offer to help end the war. Watch for Iranian elaboration of the seven conditions or a formal Russian mediation proposal.

Hegseth vows to fight impeachment as House vote looms next week. In a video released 5 November, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the Iran war as “courageous and historic” and vowed to fight congressional efforts to impeach him. He also urged Congress to provide at least $350 billion to rebuild the military. A day earlier, Vice President Vance questioned whether the war was worth it and said it cost Republicans Congress. Trump says he is not firing Hegseth, but Reuters sources say he could still replace him. Rep. Thomas Massie plans to force a vote on his eight impeachment articles when the House returns next week, and multiple GOP sources expect it to pass. Senator Thom Tillis warned Hegseth faces a “reckoning” that could hold up Pentagon funding. Even if the House impeaches, removal requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate. Watch the House floor the week of 9 November.

Treasury’s Operation Economic Outcast hits a fake-flag network and a Turkish aviation firm. On 4 November, Treasury sanctioned a criminal network selling fraudulent flags to Iran’s shadow fleet, plus a Türkiye-based ground-services provider for sanctioned Iranian airlines. The network is run by India-based couple Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid and their firms Eswatini Maritime Affairs, Oceaniek Technologies India and Aryavart Ship Management. The Turkish firm is Fugo Ground Services. Treasury Secretary Bessent’s message was blunt: “You are either with us or against us.” The action signals that the administration is not easing economic pressure despite the election result. Watch for follow-on designations and any measurable drop in Iranian exports outside the strait.

Iran keeps up drone pressure on Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq. On the morning of 4 November, two explosive drones hit a Komala base in the Alana Valley of the Balisan district, northeast of Erbil, causing damage but no injuries. Komala blamed the IRGC and says its bases have been hit more than 150 times since the war began. Published tallies put total drone and missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan at 1,021. The strikes continue a long campaign against Iranian Kurdish groups, including the PDKI and PJAK, as Tehran tries to choke off any external support for internal opposition. Watch for a formal response from Baghdad or Erbil and any escalation in target selection.

Economic Policy and Markets

Oil rebounds toward $100, but is still on track for its worst week since 2020. Brent fell 8.7% to $94.62 on Wednesday after the Democratic sweep, then recovered 2.7% to $97.17 Thursday. It traded near $100 in Asia overnight, yet remains down about 15% for the week, the biggest weekly loss since April 2020. The new tanker incidents keep a war premium in place while traders price both a possible deal and a possible resumption of strikes. The October jobs report is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus is about 59,000 jobs with unemployment holding at 4.2%, and a Reuters survey expects 65,000, with annual wage growth slipping below 3% for the first time in about five and a half years. Watch payrolls, wages and December rate expectations alongside oil.

Domestic News

Indicted Virginia senator’s daughter wins council seat. Lisa Lucas-Burke won a Portsmouth City Council seat on Tuesday while she and her mother, Virginia Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas, face federal racketeering charges. The indictment was unsealed on 22 October. It charges seven defendants, including two of Lucas’s daughters and her grandson, and alleges a marijuana distribution enterprise that prosecutors say used Lucas’s legislative influence for protection. Lucas faces five of the eight counts, including racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and honest-services fraud. She calls the case retaliation. Watch the arraignment schedule and whether Lucas-Burke is seated.

Other Items Worth Knowing

FBI and CISA warn of attacks on refrigeration systems – Iran suspected. A joint advisory issued Thursday warns that hackers are exploiting unpatched or internet-exposed temperature and refrigeration controllers at grocery and cold-storage sites worldwide. It follows attacks that hit more than 350 French stores and refrigeration equipment at U.S. military bases. U.S. officials reportedly suspect Iran, but no formal attribution has been made. Watch for an attribution statement and any U.S. food-supply effects.

Worth a second look: Leaked contracts analyzed by RUSI in September 2025 show Russia agreeing in 2023 to equip and train a PLA airborne battalion with BMD-4M vehicles, Sprut anti-tank guns and airdrop systems, giving China the kind of capability needed to seize key nodes on Taiwan. Rezaei’s Kremlin visit is a reminder that Moscow’s partnerships with Tehran and Beijing run in parallel.

Scheduled today: October jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. University of Michigan preliminary consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. The House returns 9 November, with a Hegseth impeachment vote expected that week.