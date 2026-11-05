National Security

Hormuz: more burning tankers, and Tehran is gloating. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire on routes Tehran calls unauthorized. One tanker hit a mine south of the strait. A second caught fire leaving the eastern end, and a tugboat burned when it moved in to help. On Wednesday, the IRGC claimed four tankers were destroyed by mines, two more vessels were stopped, an MQ-1 was downed over Qeshm Island, and what they called the 56th U.S. MQ-9 was shot down. They named no ships, owners, or flags. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has dismissed earlier mine claims as inaccurate. The UK Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) has confirmed a separate series of projectile attacks. The supertanker Grit was hit in the engine room off Limah, Oman, on 3 November. Another tanker was struck by two projectiles about 50 nautical miles north of Qatar late on 4 November.

The IRGC’s statement tied the burning ships directly to the Republicans’ “disgraceful electoral defeat.” That tells you how Tehran reads Tuesday: it believes it is winning on the clock.

Qeshm: Washington’s quiet war. U.S. forces struck Iran’s Qeshm Island late Monday, on the eve of the election. Officials called it a defensive strike against Iranians using surface-to-air missiles on American assets. Fox News reported it followed Iranian fire on a U.S. aircraft. The Wall Street Journal reported it was the latest in a series of small strikes in recent weeks, deliberately kept quiet. It was the first U.S. hit on Qeshm since June.

Limited, deniable strikes are a holding action. They keep the IRGC from finishing an air-defense umbrella over the strait’s key island. They do not open the strait. Come January, a Democratic Congress will hold the purse strings, and even these strikes will face questions.

Taiwan: the grind continues. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense tracked 22 Chinese military aircraft, seven warships and five official vessels in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, with 14 sorties crossing the median line. That brings the total to 90 aircraft sorties in the first four days of November, after 232 in all of October. At sea, the carrier Fujian was photographed southeast of Hainan on 2 November. The Liaoning was last seen training in the Philippine Sea, beyond the First Island Chain, and the Shandong reportedly left dry dock on 1 November after about nine months of maintenance. Beijing’s Fifth Plenum, which closed on 29 October, was devoted to party discipline and anti-corruption ahead of next year’s congress.

This is continued daily pressure designed to wear Taipei down and make the abnormal look routine. With all three carriers soon at sea, the question is whether Beijing pairs this tempo with Coast Guard moves that force Taiwan to respond.

Ukraine: Putin waits out the truce, then hits the grid. Overnight 2–3 November, Russia launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles, mainly at power plants and substations in nine regions, President Zelensky said. It was the largest attack on Ukraine’s grid this year. Three drones targeted a substation critical to the Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant. The barrage came a day after the Kherson-area truce ended, with Kyiv saying Moscow refused to extend it. Both countries’ public warning apps were hacked as the truce lapsed; Ukraine’s sent fake nuclear alerts. Moscow said the sites it hit powered the Ukrainian army and arms factories.

Moscow used the pause to dig in, then struck on America’s Election Day, when it expected nobody to be looking. U.S.-mediated talks resume in Abu Dhabi on 10–11 November, where Kyiv will push for a ceasefire covering energy infrastructure. Watch whether Russia keeps up this tempo into winter to arrive at the table holding Ukraine’s power grid hostage.

Foreign Policy

Beijing works the Gulf. China is sending its Middle East envoy, Zhai Jun, to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early and mid-November, the foreign ministry said Monday. Separate envoys are headed to Ethiopia, Djibouti, Egypt and Eritrea. Beijing says the goal is to promote peace talks and de-escalation.

China is the biggest customer for Gulf crude and has not lifted a finger to keep Hormuz open. Now it shows up as a peacemaker while the United States carries the military burden. That is not diplomacy. It is positioning for whatever comes after the war.

Economic Policy

The war premium bleeds out. Brent fell 8.7 percent Wednesday to settle at $94.62, its lowest since 31 August, and slipped for a fourth session Thursday to around $94. West Texas Intermediate settled at $88.12. Traders are betting a Democratic Congress will constrain escalation. Shipments through Hormuz are close to pre-war levels, and JPMorgan says the market is back in surplus. But commercial inventories are near 15-year lows, and Eurasia Group warns renewed fighting could send Brent to $110–125.

The market is pricing a peace nobody has signed, while ships are still burning in the strait. That is a trading bet, not an analytical forecast.

Domestic

Voters hand Congress to the Democrats. Democrats won control of the House and Senate on Tuesday. They flipped at least seven Senate seats, in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and hold 54 seats to 44 with races still open. Their House majority is projected at 250 seats or more. Vice President JD Vance put it bluntly on Wednesday: “The reason we lost is the war.” President Trump called that “largely true” but said the war was the right call. AP’s voter survey found about a third of voters called the war crucial to their vote, compared with roughly half who said the same about the cost of living.

Starting in January, the new majority controls the money, can force war-powers votes, and can open investigations. Tehran has already concluded it can outlast Washington, and says so. Watch what the administration does in the lame-duck weeks, and whether the IRGC tries to test the situation before January.

Worth a Second Look

Tehran claims the vote. Iranian officials are openly welcoming the midterm results as a rebuke of the war. This comes after months of IRGC messaging aimed straight at American voters, including a 25-page letter in September urging them to turn on President Trump. Whatever actually moved voters, Tehran will claim its campaign worked, and it will act like it.

Ahead

China’s envoy Zhai Jun continues his Iran–Oman–Saudi tour through mid-November.

U.S.-mediated Russia–Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, 10–11 November.

Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas is arraigned on federal racketeering charges in Norfolk, 16 November.