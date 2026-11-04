Domestic News

Democrats take Congress, but Florida holds the line. Democrats won control of both chambers on Tuesday. As of 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, the AP had the Democrats at 54 Senate seats to the GOP’s 44, with Alaska and Mississippi still not called. The Senate flips came in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. Hakeem Jeffries is now positioned to succeed Mike Johnson as speaker in January.

Republicans had some bright spots. Byron Donalds defeated David Jolly and will become the first Black Republican ever elected governor in the United States. Florida delivered the statewide sweep Sen. Rick Scott predicted on Newsmax: Ashley Moody held her Senate seat 51–48, Attorney General James Uthmeier won reelection, and the Amendment 3 property-tax measure passed. Pete Ricketts beat independent Dan Osborn in Nebraska. Kurt Alme won Montana’s Senate seat. Marsha Blackburn won the Tennessee governorship, and Tommy Tuberville won in Alabama. Julia Letlow became the first Republican woman elected to the Senate from Louisiana.

President Trump acknowledged that higher fuel prices hurt Republicans. He said Iran was part of it, but that people understood the importance of what he has done there.

What to watch: the final calls for Alaska and Mississippi, the size of the House majority, and how the White House adjusts its Iran and tariff posture before January.

Virginia RICO case. On 22 October, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the indictment of Virginia State Senate President pro tempore Lillie Louise Lucas, 82, along with six others, including family members. Prosecutors describe a family-run “Lucas Enterprise.” The charges include racketeering conspiracy, marijuana distribution conspiracy, and money-laundering conspiracy. DOJ says Lucas self-surrendered. Blanche defended the timing ahead of the election, saying the department does not do “political paybacks.”

National Security

U.S. hit an Iranian missile site on Qeshm; a larger strike is under consideration. U.S. forces carried out limited, defensive strikes on Qeshm Island on Monday. The strikes came after Iran fired at a U.S. aircraft and launched a missile from the island that threatened shipping traffic. U.S. officials stressed this was self-defense, not a resumption of major combat. The President called it a minor attack on an anti-aircraft site that was hit as soon as it was completed.

Overnight, Trump told Fox the U.S. may need to do “something large,” possibly a heavy hit, and repeated that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. The Wall Street Journal reports he has leaned toward a large post-election strike but has not yet reached a decision. It also reports that a Patriot battery is being sent to the Middle East from Texas.

Tehran is trying to claim the election as a win. Chief negotiator Ghalibaf posted that Americans voted “no to war.” Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei undercut him, saying anyone expecting a U.S. policy shift is mistaken. The IRGC also claims four tankers hit mines south of the strait; this has not been independently confirmed.

Watch for a presidential decision on a larger strike, and whether the tanker claims hold up.

PLA pressure on Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported 49 sorties by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 6 PLA Navy vessels, and 6 official ships in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. on 3 November. The highest daily total so far this year. Thirty-one of the sorties crossed the median line into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Analyst Su Tzu-yun called it a “quiet exercise.” Beijing is keeping up high-intensity gray-zone pressure without announcing formal drills.

Last week, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu said more than 50 Chinese naval and official vessels were operating from southern Japan to the Philippines, with the Liaoning carrier group east of the Philippines. Watch to watch: the Liaoning’s next move, and a possible long-range Shandong deployment in mid-December.

Russia pounds Ukraine’s electrical grid. Russia launched a combined strike overnight 2–3 November, aimed mainly at energy infrastructure. President Zelensky reported 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles, about 365 weapons in all. The strikes hit facilities in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Rivne and other regions. They knocked out thermal power plants and caused widespread outages.

Not yet known: the scale of grid damage, Ukrainian interception rates, and whether Moscow uses the strikes as leverage ahead of U.S.-brokered talks.

Foreign Policy

Talks stall as mediators push new proposals. Tehran and Washington are reviewing fresh proposals from mediators. Iran’s national security chief called the U.S. response “not satisfactory.” Trump told the Financial Times the U.S. is locked and loaded, but there may be no reason to act. Beijing called avoiding renewed hostilities its top regional priority.

Economic Policy and Markets

Oil choppy after the election; U.S. stockpiles drop sharply. Brent rose to $104.36 and WTI to $96.72 by 07:30 GMT, reversing an earlier decline. Later trade settled lower, with Brent near $102. U.S. crude inventories fell 5.27 million barrels for the week ended 30 October, against expectations of a small build. Rerouting around Hormuz has pushed supertanker freight rates to more than five times pre-war levels. U.S. stock futures recovered their overnight losses after the results.

Watch: the EIA inventory report and any confirmed vessel incidents in the Gulf.

Other

CISA advisories. CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) released new industrial control systems advisories on 3 November and added a ransomware group to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog. The most significant recent joint advisory is the 20 October #StopRansomware alert on SafePay (AA26-293A). CISA, the FBI, the Secret Service, and other partners issued the advisory. The SafePay vulnerability has hit roughly 600 victims across critical infrastructure. These are actively abused bugs that let attackers run code, escalate privileges, or take over exposed systems; federal agencies and many critical-infrastructure operators are expected to patch them quickly to reduce the risk of ransomware or disruption.

Worth a Second Look

Iran Update, November 3, 2026 — Institute for the Study of War.

Scheduled Today

Final calls on races in Alaska and Mississippi, possible White House decision on Iran, and the EIA inventory report.

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Sorry for lag in getting this out this morning.