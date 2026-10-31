National Security

Iran is making the Strait of Hormuz dangerous, one ship at a time.

Is the Strait open? It depends on who is counting. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says that, with U.S. support, more than 3,000 commercial vessels have transited in the last six months. CNBC, as cited by Greek City Times, says traffic has been in single-digit daily transits since late February. Both can be true. Ships are moving, but fewer than before the war.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations center (UKMTO) logged more than 30 attacks on commercial vessels in and around the strait in October, the highest monthly total of the war, The National reported. UKMTO has counted 145 incidents since the war began in February. It counts only incidents reported by verified vessels, so the real figure is likely higher.

The latest incidents came on 29 and 30 October. On 29 October, UKMTO said a small boat attached two limpet mines (explosives stuck to a hull) to a tanker about 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman. This caused the engine room to catch fire, briefly disabling the ship. The crew was unharmed. Reuters sources, per Greek City Times, listed the ship as the Panama-flagged Louise 1. This was the first known successful limpet attack in the strait since the war began. No one has yet claimed responsibility. On 30 October, The National reported a crude tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while leaving the strait. The UKMTO is investigating. Sources differ on whether this is a separate event from the 29 October projectile strike.

What appears to be in dispute. The IRGC (Iran’s Revolutionary Guard) said three tankers hit mines on a southern “unauthorized” route. Iran later claimed a fourth vessel was hit by a mine. The AP could not confirm the three-tanker claim, and the fourth is also unconfirmed. Iran provided no vessel names. CENTCOM says the main routes are clear of mines. It also denied the IRGC’s claim of a downed U.S. sea drone. The IRGC, in turn, demanded “independent evidence, not a statement.”

The National reported more than 10,000 U.S. personnel enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports, with 12 destroyers and two carriers in theater. Fox News reported on 29 October that movements are underway to give Trump options if he resumes strikes. Newsmax carried the headline Trump: Iran Faces More Strikes If Talks Fail on 28 October.

Watch: whether the small-boat tactic repeats. Marisks, a Greek risk firm, called it cheap and hard to stop.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Joint Staff’s top strategy and plans officer, on Wednesday, 28 October, CBS reported. Axios reported that an internal investigation found Sylvia had leaked classified policy on Iran and Ukraine to two reporters. The case has been referred to the Justice Department.

China has put more than 50 vessels to sea on three fronts at once. Beijing calls it routine.

Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General, Joseph Wu, posted a map on 28 October showing 53 Chinese vessels: 34 of them warships. Focus Taiwan reported that the map cited no source. Wu called the simultaneous threat to Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines “obvious.” As of Thursday 29 October, the ships were still exercising, and the carrier Liaoning group had not returned home, HNGN reported.

The Liaoning strike group is east of the Philippines. Other formations are off Taiwan’s east and southeast coasts. Three warships and a coast guard ship passed through Japan’s Osumi Strait into the Pacific. Japan’s Joint Staff identified a Type 055 destroyer, a Type 052D destroyer, a Type 054A frigate, and a China Coast Guard vessel.

The carrier’s track matters. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that the group transited the Basilan Strait near the southern Philippines with its automatic identification system (AIS) transponder switched off. It then came about 25 nautical miles southeast of Balut Island. The Philippines also has a new coast guard vessel shadowing the group, according to a USNI News headline.

Beijing maintains this is nothing but annual training. Defense ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on 29 October that the Liaoning’s training is an annual routine “not directed at any particular country.”

The timing is not subtle. The U.S.-Japan Keen Sword 27 exercise ran 19-29 October, with about 45,000 Japanese and 11,000 U.S. personnel, roughly 260 aircraft and 40 warships, per the Daily Caller report citing the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier group is in the Philippine Sea. Taiwanese analyst Shu Hsiao-huang told CNA the activity is in response to those drills.

Watch: whether the Liaoning group heads home or stays. Manila, not Taipei, appears to be the near-term pressure point. AEI assesses that the carrier activity is meant to pressure the Philippines and may be a rehearsal for isolating it or Taiwan.

Taiwan’s defense minister Wellington Koo told parliament on 29 October that China “has never abandoned the use of force.” Stars and Stripes, as quoted by HNGN, quotes U.S. Army Pacific commander Gen. Ronald Clark saying their planning assumes China could move on Taiwan as early as next year.

Foreign Policy

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran with a revised U.S. draft. A senior Iranian official denied receiving a new proposal and called Qatar’s ideas “unacceptable,” CBS reported. Reuters, per CBS, says Qatar delivered a draft on Sunday, 25 October. An official told CBS that Iran’s response is expected by the end of the week, likely Saturday.

The dispute is about sequence. Washington wants the nuclear issue addressed first. Tehran wants the port blockade and oil sanctions lifted first. Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says Iran’s seven conditions must be accepted before talks progress. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said the sides were “very close” to an initial understanding, a view Tehran has not echoed.

Vice President Vance wrote to Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian security official. The letter went through Qatar and was delivered Sunday, 25 October. The New York Times reported it proposed an early meeting led by Vance, and Axios reported it said talks would have to include the nuclear program, per CBS. The Washington Post, via Iran International, also reported an offer to meet. Trump said the outreach covered humanitarian items such as medical supplies, not peace talks. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim agency said Thursday that Tehran had not responded and would not drop its core conditions: lifting the blockade, easing sanctions and releasing frozen assets. Fox also reported Tehran had not replied.

More strikes on Iran are still on the table. On 8 October, Trump wrote that the U.S. would not attack Iran before the midterms, as Just the News reported. Asked about strikes after the vote, he told Fox, “Anything’s possible.”

Watch: Iran’s reply, and what happens after Tuesday. The Pentagon was asked to prepare options for that window. Two diplomats told the AP that President Trump has not made a final decision.

In Ukraine, Russia struck the Dnipro railway station again on 30 October, a day after a drone strike killed 15 people, the Kyiv Independent reported. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said three refineries were attacked. Ukrainian drone-maker Fire Point said its drones hit Novokuybyshevsk, where a fire broke out. Ukraine’s energy minister says Russia has made more than 350 attacks on energy infrastructure since September.

Poland

Poland’s government and its president are in a direct fight over the country’s top court. On Friday 30 October, the Constitutional Tribunal announced that its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, had been suspended, Al Jazeera reported. The report did not say who ordered it. Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek said he had asked for Święczkowski and his deputy’s immunity to be lifted for failing to perform their duties. The government says Święczkowski spent six months using his authority to keep judges chosen by the current parliamentary majority from taking their seats. Police entered the tribunal building after what they described as incidents outside, including objects thrown at officers, and detained three people. Crowds of supporters of the opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) gathered at the gates. Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X that restoring the rule of law is the government’s duty, and called the process “difficult, at times even painful.”

The other side calls it an attack on the constitutional order. Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro called the suspension “a blatant, criminal attack.” President Karol Nawrocki, who is allied with PiS, turned his plane around while on a trip to Senegal. He said the president “must be in Poland.” Since mid-2025, he has refused to swear in three of the six judges parliament nominated. A RedState opinion piece calls it a coup attempt. It says U.S. Ambassador Tom Rose urged calm and that the EU had not responded. We will see if the EU weighs in, and whether Nawrocki moves to block the new tribunal leadership.

Economic Policy and Markets

Oil is trading on the realities in the Strait of Hormuz, not diplomacy.

On Friday 30 October, WTI settled at $104.12, up $2.12. The expiring December Brent contract settled at $117.64 and touched $118 intraday. The January contract, now the front month, settled at $113.43, per FinanceFeeds. The roughly $4 gap is the roll between contracts, not a selloff. For October, Brent rose 13.6 percent and WTI 15.2 percent, a fourth straight monthly gain for both.

Exxon and Chevron reported strong third-quarter profits, driven by full-capacity refining and high diesel prices, the Washington Examiner reported. That article put the national average for regular gasoline at $4.20 on 30 October.

Watch: OPEC+ core members meet online Sunday 1 November and are expected to hold output, according to Reuters sources cited by FinanceFeeds. The October jobs report is due Friday 6 November at 8:30 am ET.

Domestic

Election Day is Tuesday. Mainstream forecasts lean Democratic, which a Daily Signal column views as part of the Democratic Party's strategy to suppress Republican voter turnout.

A Newsweek snapshot from 23 October, now a week old, shows Silver Bulletin giving Democrats a 95 percent chance of taking the House and 76 percent in the Senate. Decision Desk HQ’s model was lower on the Senate at 57 percent. Republicans hold the Senate 53-47 today. Several races sit inside the margin of error: Texas, Iowa, Maine, Alaska, Ohio and Michigan.

Just the News reported that Trump touted a jump in consumer confidence. That index rose 7.5 points, from 84.2 to 91.7, an 8.9 percent rise.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose 7.5 points to 91.7 in October from a revised 84.2 in September — the first increase in four months and the highest since June. The gain was tied mainly to modest easing in retail gasoline prices. Present Situation Index rose to 120.4; Expectations Index recovered to 72.6. Conference Board Reuters

Watch: the early-vote tallies and Tuesday’s turnout.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated on 30 October that Maryland authorities released an MS-13 member from Honduras who had been arrested for attempted murder and was later accused of sexually assaulting a minor after they refused an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. He remains at large.

Worth a Second Look

Commentary. A Washington Examiner editorial on 10 October argued that Iran’s rising attacks signal weakness, and that the blockade gives Trump leverage. The editorial said the Navy reports energy exports through the strait have returned to prewar levels. That sits uneasily with CNBC’s single-digit daily transit count. The October count of 30-plus attacks says Tehran still holds leverage.