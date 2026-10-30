National Security

Hormuz: Tehran decides who gets through. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on 29 October that three tankers hit mines and burned over the previous 24 hours while trying to run what Tehran calls an “unauthorized” southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s regular army later claimed a fourth tanker, east of the strait. None of those claims has been independently confirmed. They came a day after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had cleared mines from the main transit routes, a claim the Guards publicly challenged.

What the UK Maritime Trade Operations center has confirmed is bad enough. A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while completing an outbound transit on 29 October. Hours later, a small boat came alongside another outbound tanker about 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab and attached two explosive devices to its hull. The blasts started an engine-room fire. The crew is safe, and the ship has resumed its voyage. A dhow also burned and sank north of Khasab; its crew was evacuated. No one has formally attributed any of it.

Tehran is not closing the strait. It is deciding who gets to use it. And a small boat planting charges on a hull by hand is not a stray mine. Somebody picked that target. Any master who tries to pass outside channels the Iranians approve is now gambling with his ship and his crew. Watch whether CENTCOM backs its mine-clearing claim with evidence, and whether the hull-charge attacks continue.

Qatar back in Tehran. Qatari mediators returned to Tehran today for talks coordinated with Washington, according to an official briefed on the process. Qatar handed Iran a draft peace plan on Sunday; a senior Iranian official called it unacceptable. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on 28 October that Vice President JD Vance had written to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the IRGC’s longest-serving commander. According to the Journal, Vance wrote at President Trump’s direction to test whether talks could be restarted. On Thursday, Trump said the outreach concerned medical supplies.

The positions do not meet. Washington wants the nuclear program on the table from the start. Tehran wants the port blockade and oil sanctions lifted first. The regime has run this play for decades: take the concessions up front, then slow-walk everything that matters. Watch whether Rezaei sends back anything of substance before post-midterm decisions on renewed strikes harden.

Houthis keep firing at the Saudis. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles aimed at the Eastern Province on 27 October, a day after downing drones over the Riyadh region. It has reported repeated missile intercepts over Riyadh this month. The Houthis are now claiming a new wave of strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities. Neither side’s account has been independently verified.

The Houthis are Tehran’s proxy, and Gulf energy is the target. Every launch raises the cost of a prolonged Hormuz fight for the region’s producers and makes mediation harder. If a tanker strike produces clear casualties or a spill, expect this to escalate quickly.

Tehran leans on Baghdad over the Kurds. Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, claimed on 20 October that Baghdad had agreed at a joint security meeting to expel or hand over Iranian Kurdish opposition members based in the Kurdistan Region. The groups named include the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI). Iraq’s national security adviser said nothing of the kind in his statement on the meeting. An Iraqi source denied any agreement, and the groups say they have received nothing official. Iranian strikes on them along the border continue.

Read the ambassador’s claim as a pressure play. U.S. forces finished withdrawing from Iraq on 30 September, and Tehran is testing how far it can push Baghdad in the vacuum. Watch for new Iranian demands, and watch whether local pressure starts forcing these groups to relocate.

Fifty ships is not “routine.” Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu said on 28 October that China has more than 50 navy and other official vessels operating from southern Japan, through the waters east of Taiwan, down to the Philippines. His map showed 53 ships, 34 of them warships, with the carrier Liaoning and its group east of the Philippines. Beijing’s defense ministry has called the Liaoning’s activity routine training not directed at any country.

Fifty-plus vessels moving at once is coordinated, theater-level activity. It shows Beijing can complicate an American or allied response along the entire First Island Chain at once. It looks like a rehearsal. Watch for any response from Tokyo or Manila, and watch whether these formations disperse or hold position.

Russia hits a train platform in Dnipro. A Russian jet-powered drone struck a crowded platform at Dnipro’s main railway station on 29 October as a train prepared to leave for Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian officials say at least 14 people were killed and at least 14 wounded. Overnight, Russia launched ballistic missiles, four Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 113 drones. Ukraine’s air force says it downed three of the guided missiles and 96 of the drones. The Dnipro station was hit again overnight, and damage to power lines left the city in a blackout.

A daytime strike on a packed platform is not a targeting error. Moscow is going after civilians and the systems they depend on as winter sets in. Watch whether Kyiv can sustain these interception rates and whether Russian strikes shift further toward energy and logistics targets.

Foreign Policy

Israel: no majority, no change. With close to 90 percent of votes counted, Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, eight short of a majority. Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition bloc holds 48 and Arab-led parties 19. The final tally is expected today, with official results on 4 November. Netanyahu stays on as caretaker prime minister during coalition talks and keeps authority over the war with Iran.

Don’t expect a policy shift in the near term. Another election next year is a real possibility. Watch whether the coalition math constrains joint U.S.-Israeli operations.

Economic Policy and Markets

Ships, not statements. Brent traded between roughly $113 and $118 a barrel this morning, depending on the contract; the expiring December contract sits at the top of that range. Brent is up about 11 percent over the past month. West Texas Intermediate is near $103. The latest Hormuz incidents and the new Houthi claims are doing exactly what you would expect.

Diplomatic signals are not moving the market because nobody trusts the strait. Middle East oil exports topped pre-war levels in mid-October, according to Kpler data, but that count includes routes that bypass Hormuz. Every passage through the strait itself now risks a mine, a missile, or a charge on the hull. A confirmed tanker loss could push Brent toward $120. Oil prices will fall with safe, visible traffic through Hormuz, not another round of talks.

Domestic News

RICO comes to Richmond. Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on 22 October charging Virginia Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas and six others, including two of her daughters and a grandson. The charges are racketeering conspiracy involving marijuana distribution, money laundering and honest-services fraud. Prosecutors allege she used her office to protect and benefit the enterprise. The investigation began under the Biden administration. Lucas denies any wrongdoing and says she will not be intimidated.

This is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act aimed where it belongs: at officials accused of turning public office into cover for a criminal enterprise. Watch the court proceedings and the fallout in the Virginia General Assembly.

The border numbers. Preliminary Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data put fiscal year 2026 nationwide encounters at 379,243, the lowest in the agency’s history and 88 percent below FY2023. Border Patrol apprehensions at the southwest border came to 98,708. CBP also reported seizing nearly a million pounds of drugs, well above its previous annual average. That is what sustained enforcement produces. Watch the monthly data, and watch whether resources get pulled to other priorities.

Other Items Worth Knowing

A SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory team reported in Science on 29 October that it has directly observed chirality in the spins of manganese telluride. The lab calls this conclusive proof of altermagnetism, a third magnetic phase distinct from ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism. Earlier experiments had pointed the same way; this result is meant to close the case. It may matter for future memory and data-center electronics. Practical applications are years away.

Worth a Second Look

The Pentagon has told Congress the Iran war cost $47.1 billion through 16 October, more than 25 percent above the July estimate. Munitions account for nearly $30 billion of that. Congressional officials say even that figure runs low. What we are still not being told is how fast the magazines are emptying and how long it will take to refill them. That is not an accounting question. It is a readiness question, and it becomes urgent the moment a second contingency opens somewhere else.

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